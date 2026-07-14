Maison Zolara Medspa & Beauty Studio Introduces Candela Laser and RF Technologies to Expand Personalized Aesthetic Care

A client receives a personalized aesthetic treatment at Maison Zolara Medspa & Beauty Studio, where customized care and advanced Candela technologies help address each individual's unique skin concerns and aesthetic goals. Candela's GentleMax Pro Plus® and Matrix® RF platforms at Maison Zolara Medspa & Beauty Studio provide advanced treatment options for laser hair reduction, skin rejuvenation, pigmentation, vascular concerns, and skin tightening, allowing patients to addre

Luxury medical spa expands advanced aesthetic treatment options with Candela's industry-leading laser and RF technologies.

Every client deserves a personalized treatment plan built around their goals, skin, and lifestyle. We believe the plan creates the outcome - our technology simply helps deliver it.” — Palwasha Mohmand, RN, Manager at Maison Zolara

LANSING, MI, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Patients at Maison Zolara Medspa & Beauty Studio (Maison Zolara) no longer need multiple providers or separate appointments to address unwanted hair, pigmentation, vascular concerns, and skin tightening. The Greater Lansing luxury medical spa now combines Candela Medical's GentleMax Pro Plus® and Matrix® RF platforms under one roof, allowing customized treatment plans to address multiple concerns during a single visit.The expansion comes to 4820 W. Saginaw Highway, an address that has served Greater Lansing's beauty community for more than 46 years. Today, Maison Zolara combines more than four decades of trusted beauty heritage with some of the newest innovations in medical aesthetics."Most people don't walk in with just one concern," said Palwasha Mohmand, RN, Manager at Maison Zolara. "Someone may want smoother skin, less time shaving, treatment for sun damage, and tighter skin - all during the same season of life. Our goal has always been to provide a personalized plan that addresses the whole person, not just one treatment at a time."Every medical aesthetic treatment is performed by a licensed Registered Nurse under the medical oversight of Medical Director Igor Shkolnik, MD, with every recommendation tailored to each client's unique goals.Candela's GentleMax Pro Pluscombines two industry-leading laser wavelengths—755 nm Alexandrite and 1064 nm Nd—to treat laser hair reduction across all Fitzpatrick skin types (I–VI), pigmentation concerns, vascular lesions, and other common aesthetic conditions.The MatrixRF platform complements those treatments by delivering fractional radiofrequency energy beneath the skin's surface to stimulate collagen production, improve skin texture, and tighten lax skin with minimal downtime.Together, these technologies allow Maison Zolara to provide more comprehensive treatment plans without referring patients elsewhere. This allows clients to address multiple aesthetic concerns during one personalized treatment journey instead of coordinating care across multiple providers.Maison Zolara was created to bring Greater Lansing something it had never experienced before: a luxury destination where physician-supervised medical aesthetics and experienced independent beauty professionals exist under one roof.In addition to its advanced treatment technologies, Maison Zolara offers complimentary AI-powered Skin Analysis that clients can complete online before their first visit, the Zolara Care app for managing appointments and tracking treatment progress, and the Beauty Bank™ Membership, which allows members to build treatment credit toward future services."Technology is important," Palwasha added. "But technology alone doesn't create great results. Every client deserves a personalized treatment plan built around their goals, skin, and lifestyle. We believe the plan creates the outcome - our technology simply helps deliver it."Every medical aesthetic journey begins with a complimentary consultation. Individual results may vary.About Maison Zolara Medspa and Beauty StudioMaison Zolara Medspa & Beauty Studio is a luxury medical spa located in Lansing, Michigan, offering physician-supervised aesthetic treatments alongside an established collective of independent beauty professionals. Combining advanced technology with personalized care, the practice provides customized treatment plans designed to help patients achieve their aesthetic goals through evidence-based, medically guided services. To learn more or schedule a complimentary consultation, visit www.maisonzolara.com or call (517) 881-0878.Candela, GentleMax Pro Plus, and Matrixare registered trademarks of Candela Medical. Individual results may vary.

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