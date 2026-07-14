County Executive Adam Bello Announces Extended Hours For Ontario Beach Park Swimming, Spray Park

July 14th, 2026

Swimming and Spray Park Open Until 8 p.m.

View Full Press Release (PDF)

Monroe County Executive Adam Bello announced extended hours today for swimming and use of the spray park at Ontario Beach Park due to the heat advisory issued by the National Weather Service.

The spray park is free to use and will be open today from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., and swimming will be permitted between 11 a.m. and 8 p.m. today.

“It’s important to stay cool, stay hydrated, and stay safe during extreme temperatures. The extended hours at Ontario Beach Park offer families a chance to find some relief from the heat,” said County Executive Bello. “I encourage everyone to get out to Ontario Beach Park and experience all the refreshing and fun features it has to offer.”

Swimming is prohibited when lifeguards are not on duty. Free swim lessons are available for ages 5 and up by appointment. Please call (585) 753-PARK to make an appointment.

For water conditions, and to ensure the beach is open for swimming, call (585) 753-5887.

Ontario Beach Park features an inclusive playground, the historic Dentzel Carousel, restroom facilities, and changing rooms that are open to the public.

Ontario Beach Park is located on the shore of Lake Ontario in the northernmost section of the City of Rochester near the Irondequoit border. The park is open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.