CANCELLED - DEC Pop-up Fishing Clinic at Prospect Park (Kings County)

Please note: This event has been cancelled due to a heat advisory.

DATE: 7/15/2026

START TIME: 12:00 PM

END TIME: 2:00 PM

LOCATION: Prospect Park, 101 East Drive, Brooklyn, NY 11225

Participate in an all-ages, all-levels family friendly event to explore the sport of fishing through interactive hands-on instruction provided by the DEC. This FREE clinic will take place at Prospect Park Lake on Wednesday, July 15, 2026.

Gear for participants: Borrow a fishing rod and tackle or bring your own. Bait (worms) will also be available.

Pop-up events are first come, first served and space is limited. Fishing will take place near Lefrak Center’s splash pad. A freshwater fishing license is not required to participate in the clinic.

Email DEC at [email protected] for more information and weather-related updates.