July Marine Resources Advisory Council (MRAC) Meeting DATE: 7/14/26 START TIME: 2:00 pm REGION: Region 1 END TIME: 5:00 pm LOCATION: Virtual/In-Person at DEC’s Division of Marine Resources Office 123 Kings Park Blvd. Kings Park, NY 11754 WEBINAR LINK: https://meetny-gov.webex.com/meetny-gov/j.php?MTID=m9e1d89da481b85532309419007606b34 WEBINAR NUMBER: 2829 627 2195 WEBINAR PASSWORD: Welcome1 (93526631 when dialing from a phone or video system Marine Resources Advisory Council meeting will take place and the DMR office in Kings Park, additional information and meeting agenda items please visit the MRAC website.

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