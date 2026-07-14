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July Marine Resources Advisory Council (MRAC) Meeting

July Marine Resources Advisory Council (MRAC) Meeting

DATE: 7/14/26

START TIME: 2:00 pm

REGION: Region 1

END TIME: 5:00 pm

LOCATION: Virtual/In-Person at DEC’s Division of Marine Resources Office 123 Kings Park Blvd. Kings Park, NY 11754

WEBINAR LINK: https://meetny-gov.webex.com/meetny-gov/j.php?MTID=m9e1d89da481b85532309419007606b34

WEBINAR NUMBER: 2829 627 2195 

WEBINAR PASSWORD: Welcome1 (93526631 when dialing from a phone or video system

Marine Resources Advisory Council meeting will take place and the DMR office in Kings Park, additional information and meeting agenda items please visit the MRAC website.

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July Marine Resources Advisory Council (MRAC) Meeting

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