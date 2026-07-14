ABP expands its leading jet broker career support with Moove & Pipedrive CRM

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ABP graduates now benefit from up to 6 months access to jet sourcing & CRM tools, relieving their starting financial burden by $3,500.

Building a successful career requires practical experience, professional technology, and ongoing support. We reduce the financial barriers, and equip our graduates with the right tools.” — Younes Ezzaki

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aircraft Broker Program (ABP), a leading private jet broker training organization, today announced the expansion of its Career Support System through new industry-first collaborations with Moove and Pipedrive.

The announcement reflects ABP's continued investment in preparing students for successful careers in business aviation.

ABP already provides students with a comprehensive career development ecosystem that includes private jet broker training, practical sales simulations, brokerage matching, resume review and rewriting, personal branding guidance, broker-on-call support, a dedicated jet search engine, onboarding, and ongoing mentorship.

Today, ABP is strengthening that ecosystem with the addition of up to 6 months of access to Moove and Pipedrive, giving eligible graduates an extra $3,474 of value in professional jet sourcing and top-tier CRM technology, with training provided.

"Learning how to become a private jet broker is only the beginning," said Younes Ezzaki, General Manager of Aircraft Broker Program. "Building a successful career requires practical experience, professional technology, and ongoing industry support. That's why we've expanded our Career Support System to reduce the financial barriers to entering the industry, and equip our graduates with the tools, training, and guidance they need to transition confidently into business aviation."

Jet Sourcing, Collaboration with Moove:

Aircraft Broker Program is proudly supported by Moove, a professional jet sourcing platform available through FlyMoove.com and used by operators and brokers around the world to source aircraft, communicate with operators, and identify charter availability.

Professional and advanced tier graduates respectively receive six and three months access to Moove, together with onboarding and platform training delivered as part of the program.

With Moove valued at $500 per month, the collaboration represents up to $3,000 in professional value for eligible graduates.

Students also learn how experienced charter brokers use jet sourcing technology throughout the sales process, from locating aircraft and communicating with operators to presenting solutions that meet client requirements quickly and efficiently.

CRM, Collaboration with Pipedrive:

ABP’s career support also includes Pipedrive, one of the world's leading customer relationship management (CRM) platforms, and ABP’s recommended choice for private jet brokers.

Pipedrive enables brokers to centralize client information, track charter opportunities, manage deals in different currencies, email synchronization, automate follow-up tasks, and manage sales activity from a single platform. Pipedrive also integrates natively with Moove, allowing brokers to move information between jet sourcing and client management workflows while maintaining data integrity.

Professional and Advanced tier graduates respectively receive six and three months access to Pipedrive, including onboarding and practical CRM training tailored specifically to aircraft brokerage.

Valued at $79 per month, the collaboration provides up to $474 in professional value for eligible graduates.

As part of the curriculum, students receive practical CRM training covering how to organize client relationships, manage charter opportunities, automate follow-up activities, monitor sales pipelines, and build repeat business using professional CRM workflows.

Extensive Career Support Beyond Graduation:

Professional software is only one component of ABP's broader career support system.

On top of these industry-first features, students also benefit from resume review and rewriting, personal branding guidance, brokerage matching, interview support, broker-on-call support, a dedicated jet search engine, ongoing mentorship, interview preparation, and career guidance designed to help them establish themselves within the business aviation industry.

This enhanced system complements ABP's student-first philosophy, which also includes a 15-Day Money Back Guarantee, flexible payment options with Klarna or Afterpay, and a curriculum developed entirely by aviation professionals using 100% human-created educational content.

"The private aviation industry expects professionals to understand both the business and the technology behind it," said Frederic Perez, Program Director at Aircraft Broker Program. "Our students don't just learn private jet brokerage. They graduate with practical experience using professional software, proven sales processes, and career support that helps them enter the industry with confidence."

Frequently Asked Questions:

How does ABP support students in their careers?

Aircraft Broker Program supports students through an extensive career support system that includes brokerage matching, resume review and rewriting, personal branding guidance, broker-on-call support, a dedicated jet search engine, ongoing mentorship, onboarding, and professional access to Moove and Pipedrive.

What software is included with ABP?

Professional and advanced tier graduates receive six and three months access respectively to Moove and Pipedrive. Onboarding and practical software training are included.

What is Moove?

Moove is a professional jet sourcing platform used by aircraft operators and private jet brokers to source aircraft, communicate with operators, manage charter requests, and identify aircraft availability.

What's the best CRM for private jet brokers?

While the best CRM will vary based on individual needs and business practices, ABP openly favors Pipedrive as the option of choice. It helps private jet brokers manage prospects, organize charter requests, hold multi-currency deals, email synchronization, automate follow-ups, and build long-term client relationships. Aircraft Broker Program is proudly supported by Pipedrive and includes practical CRM training as part of its career support system.

How much professional value is included with ABP?

As of this writing, Professional tier graduates receive more than $3,474 in value, including $3,000 for jet sourcing and $474 in Pipedrive CRM access, in addition to onboarding, software training, mentorship, and career support.

Does Aircraft Broker Program include onboarding and software training?

Yes. Students receive onboarding and practical training for both Moove and Pipedrive, ensuring they understand how professional brokers use each platform in day-to-day operations.

About Aircraft Broker Program:

Aircraft Broker Program (ABP) is an international training organization specializing in private jet broker education and career development. Through practical instruction, real-world simulations, professional technology, and industry-leading career support, ABP prepares aspiring brokers for successful careers in business aviation. ABP’s career support system combines education, mentorship, brokerage matching, branding guidance, resume support, onboarding, professional software, and ongoing industry resources to help graduates transition confidently into the private aviation industry.

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