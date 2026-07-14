She’s Got Time Launches The SGT Collective, Opening Ownership Opportunities to the Public

Founder Swin Cash Announces Community-Powered Capital Raise, Inviting its Community, Supporters and the Public to Invest in the Company’s Future

My husband and I invested in She’s Got Time because we believe in what we’re building. I also know something about winning - you can’t do it alone.” — Swin Cash, Founder and CEO of She's Got Time

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- She’s Got Time, the lifestyle and media company founded by WNBA legend, entrepreneur and sports executive Swin Cash, today announced the launch of The SGT Collective, a new investment initiative that opens the opportunity for its community, supporters, and the public to own equity and invest directly in the company's future.Announced during the fourth annual She’s Got Time Women in Sports Summit, The SGT Collective reflects the company's belief that the people building this movement should have the opportunity to own it. She's Got Time is opening its capital raise to the public, creating an opportunity for individuals to become part of the company's next chapter. Beginning July 14, interested individuals can raise their hand to receive information about The SGT Collective and learn how to participate in the investment opportunity.“My husband and I invested in She’s Got Time because we believe in what we’re building,” said Swin Cash, Founder and CEO of She's Got Time. “But I also know something about winning – you can’t do it alone. The women who’ve built this community alongside us should be the ones who own its future. That’s what The SGT Collective is.”Capital raised through The SGT Collective will support She’s Got Time’s continued growth and expansion across key areas of the business, including expanding our flagship Vegas summit and Space Maker events, scaling our digital community platform toward 100,000+ women globally, and growing our storytelling and media programming from our Atlanta headquarters.The launch comes as women's sports continue to experience unprecedented momentum, with record-breaking viewership, expanding professional leagues, increased brand investment, and growing demand for platforms that support women across the business of sports. She’s Got Time has emerged as a leading voice in this movement by creating meaningful spaces for the invisible ecosystem of women in sports and adjacent industries—the coaches, executives, entrepreneurs, and leaders who fuel the business of sports but have historically been overlooked.To learn more about The SGT Collective, receive additional information, or express interest in participating in the investment opportunity, visit the following link HERE ###About She’s Got TimeShe’s Got Time, founded by Swin Cash, is a lifestyle and media company building the first holistic ecosystem for women with careers in sports and adjacent industries. Through a blend of media storytelling, a tech-enabled community platform, and in-real-life experiences, SGT connects, supports, and empowers women working across every facet of the sports industry—from corporate offices to creative agencies, coaching staffs to executive suites. We’re creating space for women to grow their networks, elevate their voices, and shape the future of sports culture—together. For more information, visit shesgottime.com and stay up to date on the latest news by following @shesgottime on Instagram.About Swin CashSwin Cash is a Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famer, current Founder/CEO of She’s Got Time, a lifestyle and media company building the first holistic ecosystem for women with careers in sports, and a trailblazer in sports leadership, media, and philanthropy. She recently served as the Senior Vice President of Basketball Operations & Team Development for the New Orleans Pelicans. Throughout her illustrious playing career, Cash cemented her legacy as one of the most accomplished athletes in women’s basketball. A three-time WNBA champion (2003, 2006, 2010), four-time WNBA All-Star (2003, 2005, 2009, 2011), and two-time WNBA All-Star Game MVP (2009, 2011), she also contributed to the U.S. Women’s National Team’ssuccess, winning two Olympic gold medals (2004, 2012). Her impact on the game was further recognized when she was named one of the WNBA’s Top 20 Most Influential Players.Beyond the court, Cash has been a dynamic presence in sports media, covering basketball and culture for various nationally broadcast platforms. She is also a dedicated philanthropist, founding Cash for Kids, a non-profit committed to empowering youth through fitness, education, and cultural enrichment.A respected advocate for social responsibility and civil rights, Cash has worked extensively with the NBA as a Global Ambassador, using her platform to drive meaningful change. Despite her many professional accomplishments, she considers her most cherished roles to be wife to Steve Canal and mother to their two sons, Saint and Syer Cash-Canal.

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