HEALTH & LONGEVITY EXPERT BEN GREENFIELD UNVEILS DEBUT DOCUMENTARY BOUNDLESS: THE MAN WHO BECAME HUMAN; LA PREMIERE 7/24

Ben Greenfield premieres his new documentary, Boundless

Executive Produced by Zac Efron, Film Follows Greenfield Beyond Biohacking to Explore Grief, Faith, and What Wellness Can't Measure

This is the most raw and vulnerable piece of content I’ve ever been a part of - and a big, contrarian wake-up call for a modern world focused on health, longevity and looks-maxxing.” — Ben Greenfield

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ben Greenfield , the New York Times bestselling author of 13 books and a two-decade-long leading voice on human performance and longevity, will unveil his first feature documentary, Boundless : The Man Who Became Human, at a premiere screening in Los Angeles on Friday, July 24, 2026, at 6:00 PM.Executive produced by Zac Efron, Boundless follows Greenfield on his most personal journey yet - moving beyond biohacking and elite performance to explore the deeper dimensions of what it means to live a fulfilled life. The film's catalyst was the death of Greenfield's father, a loss that no protocol or biometric could prepare him for. Through an intimate look at family, faith, purpose, and personal transformation, the documentary challenges the idea that wellness can be measured solely by data, arguing instead that lasting health is rooted as much in character, relationships, and purpose as it is in physical performance.“This is the most raw and vulnerable piece of content I’ve ever been a part of - and a big, contrarian wake-up call for a modern world focused on health, longevity and looks-maxxing,” says Ben.Ben is available for interviews on site or in advance.EVENT DETAILSWHAT: Los Angeles premiere screening of Boundless: The Man Who Became Human, followed by a panel discussion and Q&A with Ben Greenfield and familyWHEN: Friday, July 24, 20266:00 PM - Screening at The Belasco7:30 PM - Live Podcast and Q&A with Ben and family9:00 PM - VIP Afterparty (Cabrillo at Hotel Proper)WHERE: The Belasco - 1050 S Hill St, Los Angeles, CA 90015TICKETS: https://www.ticketmaster.com/event/090064D2B1B3A475 Upcoming ScreeningsFollowing its Los Angeles debut, Boundless will premiere in Idaho (July 31), New York (August 6), and Austin (August 20). Full details at boundlessdoc.com.About Ben GreenfieldBen Greenfield is a health consultant, speaker, coach, investor and New York Times bestselling author of 13 books, including Boundless, Beyond Training, Fit Soul, and Endure. Raised in rural North Idaho and homeschooled K-12, he graduated high school at 15 and finished college at 20 with advanced degrees in exercise physiology and biomechanics. Over the next few years, Ben built gyms across the Northwest, was voted America's top personal trainer in 2008, and raced as one of the world's top amateur triathletes, completing 13 Ironmans, along with thousands of miles of professional obstacle course and adventure racing. After becoming a father, Ben shifted to writing, speaking, and consulting, launching a podcast nineteen years ago and building a fitness and healthy lifestyle blog that reaches over a million readers monthly. Named one of the world's top 100 most influential people in health and fitness in 2013 and 2014, he now coaches CEOs, elite athletes, celebrities and biohackers worldwide. Ben has been married for twenty-four years and is the father of twin sons. Learn more at Ben Greenfield Life and Boundless Life Podcast.

Boundless: Executive Produced by Zac Efron, Film Follows Ben Greenfield Beyond Biohacking to Explore Grief, Faith, and What Wellness Can't Measure

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