OneQuest Health Earns Sixth Consecutive COA Reaccreditation, Marking 24 Years of National Accreditation

Local youth stand united outside the OneQuest Health facility, symbolizing the organization's mission, "Transforming America's Health." (Photo: OneQuest Health)

Organization has scored 100% compliance with all applicable standards since 2010; COA reviewers highlight clinical team's use of measurement-based care.

COVINGTON, KY, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- OneQuest Health, a multi-state integrated behavioral and primary care nonprofit serving Kentucky, southern Ohio and Indiana, today announced it has earned its sixth consecutive reaccreditation from the Council on Accreditation (COA), a service of Social Current — marking 24 consecutive years of national accreditation since the organization's first review in August 2002. OneQuest Health, formerly Children's Home of Northern Kentucky (CHNK) , was again expedited through COA's Pre-Commission Review process after receiving no out-of-compliance ratings across any fundamental practice standard.COA accreditation is awarded on a four-year cycle and requires organizations to demonstrate compliance with rigorous standards of best practice across administration, management and service delivery. Every reaccreditation cycle since 2006 has been expedited through COA's review process, meaning OneQuest Health has moved through each reaccreditation without additional site visits or corrective action periods. Since 2010, the organization has scored 100% compliance with all applicable standards.In a letter notifying OneQuest Health of the achievement, Social Current President & CEO Jody Levison-Johnson praised the organization as "outstanding" and one that "has met high-performance standards and made a commitment to delivering quality services.""This reaccreditation belongs to every clinician, care coordinator, support professional and board member who shows up for our clients every day. Twenty-four years of expedited compliance isn't a formality — it's independent, national confirmation that the standard of care we hold ourselves to is the standard our clients and communities deserve," said Rick Wurth, Chief Executive Officer of OneQuest Health.Among the highlights of the 2026 reaccreditation review, COA reviewers praised OneQuest Health's clinical team for its approach to measurement-based care and its use of patient data to inform treatment goals and progress. Results from 2025 reflect highly effective treatment across multiple evidence-based measurement tools."Twenty-four years of accreditation tells you where we've been. What excites me is what it makes possible next — expanding access, deepening our clinical practice, and continuing to earn this trust year after year as OneQuest Health," said Julie Raia, Chief Strategy Officer.The reaccreditation comes as OneQuest Health continues a period of significant growth, including the March 2026 opening of a new outpatient facility in Louisville. OneQuest Health will receive its formal accreditation notification letter, Final Accreditation Report and accreditation certificate, along with a plaque for display, upon completion of Social Current's final administrative processing.About OneQuest HealthOneQuest Health is a multi-state integrated behavioral and primary care nonprofit headquartered in Covington, Kentucky, serving Kentucky, southern Ohio, and Indiana. Formerly known as CHNK Behavioral Health, the organization carries a nearly 150-year legacy of service that has evolved from its origins in child welfare into a modern, integrated care enterprise. Today, OneQuest Health employs approximately 165 professionals across Greater Cincinnati, Northern Kentucky, Williamstown, and Louisville, and projects approximately 50,000 treatment services and 7,000 client and family impacts in fiscal year 2026. Learn more at onequesthealth.org.# # #

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