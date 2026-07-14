Construction Equipment Rental Market Demonstrates Strong Growth Potential With 5% CAGR Forecast

Construction Equipment Rental Market Report Construction Equipment Rental Market Share Construction Equipment Rental Market Demand

The Business Research Company’s Construction Equipment Rental Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 14, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Construction Equipment Rental market to surpass $142 billion in 2030. Within the broader Services industry, which is expected to be $25,315 billion by 2030, the Construction Equipment Rental market is estimated to account for nearly 1% of the total market value.

Which Will Be The Biggest Region In The Construction Equipment Rental Market In 2030?

Asia-Pacific will be the largest region in the construction equipment rental market in 2030, valued at $49 billion. The market is expected to grow from $38 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5%. The strong growth can be attributed to rapid urbanization and infrastructure expansion across emerging economies such as China, India, and Southeast Asian countries, increasing government investments in smart city and transportation projects, rising preference for rental equipment among contractors to reduce capital expenditure, growing adoption of technologically advanced and fuel-efficient machinery, and the expansion of large-scale industrial and commercial construction activities across the region.

Which Will Be The Largest Country In The Global Construction Equipment Rental Market In 2030?

The USA will be the largest country in the construction equipment rental market in 2030, valued at $42 billion. The market is expected to grow from $32 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5%. The strong growth can be attributed to the increasing number of infrastructure modernization and highway development projects, rising labor shortages encouraging the use of advanced rental machinery, strong demand for flexible and cost-effective equipment solutions among contractors, growing replacement of aging construction fleets with technologically upgraded equipment, and increasing investments in residential and commercial building construction supported by economic recovery initiatives.

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What Will Be The Largest Segment In The Construction Equipment Rental Market In 2030?

The construction equipment rental market is segmented by equipment into earthmoving, material handling, road building and concrete equipment. The earthmoving market will be the largest segment of the construction equipment rental market segmented by equipment type, accounting for 55% or $78 billion of the total in 2030. The earthmoving market will be supported by the rising demand for excavation and site preparation activities in infrastructure and mining projects, increasing deployment of excavators and loaders for large-scale urban development, growing need for efficient land clearing and grading operations, expanding investments in renewable energy and utility construction projects, and continuous advancements in telematics and automation technologies improving equipment productivity and operational efficiency.

The construction equipment rental market is segmented by product into backhoes, excavators, loaders, crawler dozers, cranes, concrete pumps, compactors, transit mixers, and concrete mixers.

The construction equipment rental market is segmented by application into residential, commercial, and industrial.

What Is The Expected CAGR For The Construction Equipment Rental Market Leading Up To 2030?

The expected CAGR for the construction equipment rental market leading up to 2030 is 5%.

What Will Be The Growth Driving Factors In The Global Construction Equipment Rental Market In The Forecast Period?

The rapid growth of the global construction equipment rental market leading up to 2030 will be driven by the following key factors that are expected to accelerate infrastructure stimulus megaproject development, increase the shift of contractors from capital expenditure to operational expenditure models, and strengthen adoption of electric and low-emission rental equipment in line with ESG and sustainable construction objectives worldwide.

Infrastructure Stimulus Megaproject Pipeline - The expansion of infrastructure stimulus megaproject pipelines is expected to become a major growth driver for the construction equipment rental market by 2030. Governments across developed and emerging economies are increasing investments in highways, rail corridors, airports, smart cities, energy facilities, and public infrastructure modernization projects. Large-scale construction activities require extensive deployment of heavy equipment for excavation, material transport, grading, and lifting operations, encouraging contractors to rely on rental fleets for operational flexibility and cost optimization. Rental providers are therefore expanding fleet availability and improving equipment accessibility to support growing infrastructure workloads. As a result, the expansion of infrastructure stimulus megaproject pipelines is anticipated to contribute approximately 2.4% annual growth to the market.

Contractors Shifting Capex To Opex - The increasing shift of contractors from capital expenditure to operational expenditure models is expected to emerge as a major factor driving the expansion of the construction equipment rental market by 2030. Construction companies are increasingly preferring rental solutions to avoid large upfront equipment investments, reduce maintenance responsibilities, and improve project-based financial flexibility. Rental models also provide access to technologically advanced machinery without long-term ownership risks, enabling contractors to optimize fleet utilization based on changing project requirements. Rising uncertainty in construction cycles and the need for efficient cash flow management are further strengthening rental adoption across residential, commercial, and industrial projects. Consequently, the contractors shifting capex to opex trend is projected to contribute around 2.3% annual growth to the market.

ESG Targets Driving Electric Rentals - The growing emphasis on ESG targets and sustainable construction practices is expected to act as a key growth catalyst for the construction equipment rental market by 2030. Construction companies are increasingly adopting electric and low-emission rental equipment to comply with environmental regulations, reduce carbon footprints, and meet green building standards. Rental providers are investing in battery-powered excavators, loaders, and compact equipment to support cleaner jobsite operations and improve energy efficiency. In addition, rising corporate sustainability commitments and stricter urban emission restrictions are accelerating the transition toward environmentally friendly construction fleets. Therefore, ESG targets driving electric rentals are projected to contribute approximately 2.0% annual growth to the market.

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What Are The Key Growth Opportunities In The Construction Equipment Rental Market In 2030?

The most significant growth opportunities are anticipated in the earthmoving market, the material handling market, and the road building and concrete equipment market. Collectively, these segments are projected to contribute over $33 billion in market value by 2030, driven by increasing investments in transportation and urban infrastructure projects, rising demand for efficient equipment deployment in large-scale industrial construction activities, growing preference for short-term and flexible equipment access among contractors, and continuous advancements in telematics, automation, and fuel-efficient machinery technologies. This momentum reflects the construction industry’s focus on improving operational productivity, reducing equipment ownership burdens, and supporting sustainable and cost-effective project execution, accelerating growth across the global construction equipment rental ecosystem.

The earthmoving market is projected to grow by $18 billion, the material handling market by $9 billion, and the road building and concrete equipment market by $6 billion over the next five years from 2025 to 2030.

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