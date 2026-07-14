Heather Taylor Clary Releases Sauvi Soars to Sicily, a Bilingual Children’s Adventure

Explore the wonders of Sicily with a fluffy pup in this charming bilingual tale. Available now from Spines Start a fun journey across Sicily with adventurous dog Sauvi right now! Available from Spines

A fluffy globetrotting pup, playful Italian vocabulary, and bighearted bravery shine in a charming new story for young readers.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Young readers are invited to embark on a joyful cultural journey with the release of Sauvi Soars to Sicily: A Bilingual Adventure Across Sicily by Heather Taylor Clary. Published by Spines, this enchanting children’s book introduces families to Sauvi—the fluffiest little traveler with the biggest sense of adventure—while teaching Italian vocabulary and uplifting life lessons along the way.In Sauvi Soars to Sicily, children follow Sauvi as she trots, twirls, and tail wags her way through the sunlit towns of Sicily. From the sparkling shores of Cefalù to the colorful streets of Palermo, Sauvi’s travels celebrate discovery, curiosity, and connection. Along her path, she shares gelato giggles, seaside picnics, and playful games with new friends. More than a tour of beautiful places, her journey becomes an inspiring narrative about courage in unfamiliar environments and the joy of meeting others along the way.The adventure continues in Troina, where Sauvi learns that even the tiniest hilltop village can hold big surprises. In Taormina, she dances beneath twinkling lights, capturing the cultural vibrancy of the region. And at mighty Mount Etna, Sauvi discovers that bravery comes in all sizes—especially fluffy ones. This bilingual English Italian story invites young explorers to learn new words, meet new friends, and experience Sauvi’s cheerful journey across the island.Blending educational elements with an emotional, uplifting adventure, Sauvi Soars to Sicily stands out as a unique contribution to children’s travel literature.Highlights• Bilingual Education: An English Italian narrative that teaches new vocabulary through engaging storytelling.• Cultural Exploration: A journey through iconic Sicilian landmarks including Palermo, Cefalù, Troina, Taormina, and Mount Etna.• Heartwarming Themes: Encourages bravery, curiosity, and the understanding that friendship can be found anywhere.Author Quote“I set out to write a story that captures the excitement of discovering new places and teaches children that size never limits adventure,” says author Heather Taylor Clary. “Seeing the world through Sauvi’s eyes, I hope young readers feel inspired to explore boldly, welcome new cultures, and realize that friendship travels farther than any map.”AvailabilityAbout the AuthorHeather Taylor Clary is an author and avid traveler who loves exploring the world with her fluffy dog, Sauvi. Always ready for the next adventure, they wander through parks, cities, and sandy paths together, gathering inspiration for the heartwarming stories Heather writes.Book DetailsTitle: Sauvi Soars to Sicily: A Bilingual Adventure Across SicilyAuthor: Heather Taylor ClaryPublisher: SpinesISBN: 9798904184209Availability: Available on Amazon and major retailers worldwide. Published with Spines , the world’s first tech driven publishing platform.

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