Governor Newsom announces $20 million in grant funding matched by Google to support local journalism across the state
SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today announced that eligible state and local news organizations can now apply for up to $250,000 in grants through the California Civic Media Program, an initiative designed to strengthen California’s journalism ecosystem, with an emphasis on local and community news organizations and outlets in underserved communities. Eligible newsrooms may receive a one-time grant to support original reporting, sustain California’s press corps, and promote civic engagement.
The Governor and Legislature recently allocated $20 million to extend the program for two more years, matched by additional funding from Google. The California Civic Media Program will continue to build on existing efforts to support the state’s journalism ecosystem, including the California Local News Fellowship.
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