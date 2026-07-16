Creator of AI-Free book writing software releases debut fantasy novel in major six-figure deal with Penguin Random House

Katja Kaine Blood of Gods and Girls Launch event at Waterstones

Novel Factory creator Katja Kaine's debut feminist fantasy novel Blood of Gods and Girls was released internationally on July 2nd.

I have been dismayed by the damage AI is doing to authors and other creatives, and am proud that the Novel Factory will remain AI-Free forever” — Katja Kaine

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The publishing world and the tech industry collided this week as Penguin Random House released the major six-figure debut fantasy novel by the creator of the Novel Factory, the popular AI-Free book-writing software The book launch marks a historic milestone for the software’s founder, Katja Kaine , whose journey from software creator to high profile author serves as a real-world proof of concept for her digital tools. Written entirely within Novel Factory, the epic fantasy novel, Blood of Gods and Girls, weaves a rich narrative heavily inspired by the author’s blended cultural background, and features compelling feminist themes which are very relevant in today's climate of the manosphere and rolling back of women's rights.At a time when the creative industries are grappling with the rapid encroachment of generative artificial intelligence, this landmark deal stands as a powerful testament to the unyielding value of human creativity."I built Novel Factory to help me with my own novel writing journey, and I have been so proud to see it help other authors complete novels they’ve been struggling with for years," said the author and founder. "But recently, I have been dismayed by the damage AI is doing to authors and other creatives, and am proud that the Novel Factory will remain AI-Free forever.”This international success proves that readers and publishers are hungering for authentic, human-driven narratives rooted in lived experience, cultural nuance, and genuine passion—things an algorithm can never replicate.The founder’s anti-AI stance is deeply embedded in Novel Factory’s core philosophy. Unlike competing applications that have rushed to integrate automated text generation and AI plotting assistants, Novel Factory remains a proudly AI-free sanctuary for writers. The platform prioritizes absolute data privacy, ensuring that an author’s intellectual property, world-building notes, and manuscripts are never scraped, monitored, or used to train machine learning models.Instead of replacing the writer's mind, the cross-platform software acts as a structural scaffolding which helps authors track complex plots, motivations and relationships.The debut novel itself reflects this rigorous approach to craft, utilizing a complex, multi-layered magic system and an intricate political landscape. Drawing directly from the author's blended cultural heritage of Singapore, Germany and the United Kingdom, the story subverts traditional Eurocentric fantasy tropes, introducing a vibrant world with an Asian aesthetic, built on intersectional feminist principles, featuring cursed Goddesses, Immortal Kings, sisterhood, rebellion and betrayal.The six-figure acquisition by Penguin Random House validates Novel Factory not just as a organizational tool, but as an incubator for elite, market-ready literature.Blood of Gods and Girls has been released in hardcover in the UK and paperback internationally, in countries such as Singapore and Australia with a German translation also available. Digital and audiobook versions are available internationally. The Novel Factory is free to try for 30 days for novelists, indie authors, and aspiring writers worldwide via their official website.About The Novel Factory: The Novel Factory is a cross-platform software application dedicated to helping fiction writers plan, outline, and write books. Designed around the mechanics of narrative craft, the software features dedicated suites for character tracking, world-building, and plot structure. Novel Factory is committed to remaining 100% human-centric and AI-free, protecting author privacy and championing human creativity.

Overview of The Novel Factory

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