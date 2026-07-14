Vikar Technologies Partners with Plaid to Deliver Seamless Account Funding and Identity Verification

Integration brings Plaid’s industry-leading account opening and onboarding capabilities natively into the Vikar platform for banks and credit unions

Partnering with Plaid represents a meaningful step forward in our mission to give community banks and credit unions the tools they need to compete and win in digital banking.” — Glenn Bolstad, Founder and CEO, Vikar Technologies

ISELIN, NJ, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Vikar Technologies , a leading provider of unified account opening, lending, KYC/KYB, treasury, and wealth management solutions for community banks and credit unions, today announced a partnership with Plaid , the data network powering the digital financial ecosystem. The integration embeds Plaid’s payments and identity verification services directly into the Vikar platform, enabling financial institutions to streamline account funding, reduce fraud risk, and accelerate customer onboarding from a single, connected environment.As community banks and credit unions compete to deliver faster, more secure account opening experiences, the demand for frictionless digital onboarding has never been greater. By integrating Plaid natively into the Vikar platform, financial institutions can now securely authenticate funding accounts in real time, verify applicant identity against authoritative data sources, and confirm that the identity presented matches the account owner, all without switching systems or requiring manual review.The integration delivers three core capabilities: authentication instantly verifies and authenticates a customer’s external bank account at the point of account opening, eliminating trial deposit delays and reducing failed funding attempts. Identity verification confirms a customer’s identity in real time using document-based verification and authoritative data signals, supporting BSA/AML compliance and reducing manual review burdens for front-line staff. Identity match cross-checks that the identity provided by a customer matches the name on the financial account being used for funding, adding a critical layer of fraud protection at the point of account opening.Together, these capabilities allow Vikar’s financial institution clients to open accounts faster, fund them more reliably, and onboard customers with greater confidence, all within the unified Vikar workflow they already use for consumer, SMB, and complex commercial accounts.“Partnering with Plaid represents a meaningful step forward in our mission to give community banks and credit unions the tools they need to compete and win in digital banking. Funding authentication and identity verification have historically been friction points in account opening. By embedding Plaid directly into the Vikar platform, we’re removing that friction entirely and helping banks fund accounts faster, verify customers more confidently, and reduce the manual work that slows onboarding down.” — Glenn Bolstad, Founder and CEO, Vikar TechnologiesThe Vikar–Plaid partnership reflects a broader commitment to building the infrastructure that community banks and credit unions need to thrive in an increasingly digital landscape. As account opening, funding, and identity verification continue to converge, Vikar will continue expanding its network of integrated partners to ensure that banks and credit unions of every size can deliver the seamless, secure experiences their customers expect.About Vikar TechnologiesVikar provides an intelligent, unified platform for business and consumer account opening and lending, purpose-built for banks and credit unions. The platform brings together digital account opening, account maintenance, loan origination, onboarding, KYC/KYB, compliance, treasury services, and wealth management into a single, configurable environment, eliminating fragmented systems, reducing manual handoffs, and enabling true straight-through processing. Built to handle complex business relationships, Vikar supports multi-entity structures, international accounts, and treasury services across both self-service and bank-directed channels. For more information, visit www.vikartech.com

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