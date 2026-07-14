New Music Alert Offside Trap from Multi Talented DJ and Producer DJ Pappy

DJ and Producer DJ Pappy Offside Trap

Track Title: Offside Trap Genre: Pop / Hip-Hop / Rap Launch Date: Out Now! ISRC Code: AUQ9D2661848

ESSEX, UNITED KINGDOM, July 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Essex DJ and producer Pappy releases new football-themed track “Offside Trap”DJ and producer Pappy, based in Essex, has released a new original track titled “Offside Trap”.Pappy writes and produces all of his own material. His productions combine elements of house, urban, and commercial dance music, with an emphasis on strong rhythms and hooks. The artist performs regularly and is known for maintaining full creative control over his work, from initial composition through to final production.“Offside Trap” is a football-focused track aimed at England supporters. It incorporates terrace-style energy and crowd-inspired sounds, reflecting the atmosphere of match days and the experience of following the national team.Pappy said: “Football runs through my veins just like music does. ‘Offside Trap’ is for every England fan who’s stood on the terraces and supported the team through every moment. I wanted to create something that captures that feeling.”The track is now available on major streaming platforms. It is expected to be played at football-related events, parties, and live sets over the coming months.About DJ PappyBased in Essex, UK, DJ Pappy is an independent artist, producer, and DJ. He creates and releases original music that blends club and dance influences with accessible hooks.Further releases and live dates are planned for the remainder of 2026.Contact DJ Pappy at anthony@papadeanproperties.co.uk and please mention Radio Pluggers

Offside Trap

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