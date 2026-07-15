Quorum Launches Campaign Builder Agent, Bringing Agentic Campaign Creation to Grassroots Advocacy Teams

Quorum's first AI agent for grassroots advocacy turns any URL or press release into a complete, ready-to-launch Write-a-Letter campaign in minutes.

Grassroots advocacy runs on showing up at the right moment with messages your organization stands behind. The Campaign Builder Agent removes the setup work so advocates can act on every policy window.” — Alex Wirth, CEO and Co-founder of Quorum

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Quorum, the leading AI for government affairs teams, today announced the launch of the Campaign Builder Agent, the company's first AI agent built specifically for grassroots advocacy teams. Available now in Quorum Grassroots , the Campaign Builder Agent lets teams turn a URL or pasted content into a complete, ready-to-launch Write a Letter campaign in minutes, without manually configuring more than 50 fields across the campaign builder.For grassroots teams, timing is everything. When a bill moves to markup or a regulation drops unexpectedly, advocates need to hear from their organization that same day. But the manual workflow that stands between a breaking moment and a live campaign has not changed in years: opening the campaign editor, configuring dozens of fields, drafting the letter body, and routing everything for review. By the time the campaign is ready, the legislative window has often already closed."Grassroots advocacy runs on showing up at the right moment, in your own voice, with a message your organization stands behind," said Alex Wirth, CEO and Co-founder of Quorum. "The Campaign Builder Agent removes the setup work that has always slowed teams down, so the organizations doing the most important advocacy can act on every policy window — not just the ones they happened to have time for."Once an advocacy team member pastes a press release or drops in a bill URL, the Campaign Builder Agent then drafts a fully populated Write a Letter campaign across every step of the builder. The agent works two ways depending on the input: when a user provides finished content, it extracts that content verbatim, preserving the organization's exact language with no AI rewriting; when a user provides only a topic or a link, it generates campaign content in the organization's voice, informed by the organization's content preferences set manually by the user. Every campaign lands in the standard campaign editor, fully editable and ready for review.The Campaign Builder Agent drafts; the team approves. Nothing goes live without human review and sign-off, and administrators can set organization-level guardrails — tone, default calls to action, and content preferences — that the Agent applies consistently across every draft, every person, and every campaign."We built the Campaign Builder Agent on a simple principle: speed should never come at the cost of authenticity," said Shlok Vaidya, SVP of Product and Services at Quorum. "Advocacy messaging represents years of earned trust and carefully refined framing, and teams should never have to choose between moving fast and sounding like themselves. This Agent gives a brand-new coordinator the ability to ship a campaign that reads like your most senior strategist wrote it — while keeping your standards and your sign-off at the center of the workflow."The Campaign Builder Agent marks the first execution layer of Quorum's broader vision for agentic advocacy. In the months ahead, Quorum will expand this Agent's capabilities to include multi-variation messages, additional campaign types, document upload support, and automated voice personalization based on campaign history. These enhancements will build on the same foundation, extending Quorum's evolution from a platform teams use to build campaigns into an agentic advocacy engine that works alongside them and improves with every campaign they run.The Campaign Builder Agent is available beginning July 15, 2026 for Quorum Grassroots customers with campaign creation permissions.

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