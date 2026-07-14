Bonmente Expands to Washington State, Advancing Access to Mental Health Care through Telepsychiatry

Bonmente is a physician-owned company providing comprehensive psychiatry and mental health care services throughout Arizona. Mottsin Thomas, a board-certified psychiatrist, started Bonmente in 2020 with a goal of providing excellent mental health care in the most convenient way possible.

Physician-Led Telepsychiatry Clinic Brings Virtual Psychiatric Services to Washington Communities Amid Growing Demand for Accessible Mental Health Care

Our expansion into Washington reflects our commitment to ensuring that high-quality psychiatric care is available when and where patients need it.” — Mottsin Thomas, MD

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bonmente, a leading provider of telepsychiatry and virtual mental health services, announces its expansion into Washington State, extending its mission of delivering accessible, evidence-based psychiatric care to individuals and communities across the Pacific Northwest.

The expansion comes at a critical time for Washington residents. According to the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI), approximately one in five adults in Washington experiences a mental health condition each year. Meanwhile, Mental Health America consistently ranks Washington among the states facing significant challenges in meeting the demand for mental health services, particularly among youth and individuals living in rural communities.

Bonmente's comprehensive telepsychiatry platform provides Washington residents with convenient access to psychiatric evaluations, medication management, therapy referrals, and ongoing mental health treatment from licensed providers – all from the privacy and comfort of home.

"Far too many individuals delay or forgo mental health treatment because of long wait times, provider shortages, transportation barriers, or concerns about stigma," said Dr. Mottsin Thomas, Founder and CEO of Bonmente. "Our expansion into Washington reflects our commitment to ensuring that high-quality psychiatric care is available when and where patients need it. Telepsychiatry allows us to connect people with experienced mental health professionals regardless of geographic location."

Addressing Washington's Mental Health Challenges

Washington faces several ongoing mental health access challenges:

- Nearly 1.3 million adults in Washington live with a mental health condition each year.

- More than 300,000 adults report having unmet mental health care needs.

- Many counties across the state are designated Mental Health Professional Shortage Areas (HPSAs), creating significant barriers to timely care.

- Washington's youth mental health crisis continues to intensify, with increasing rates of anxiety, depression, and suicidal ideation reported among adolescents.

- Rural communities often experience some of the longest wait times for psychiatric services due to workforce shortages.

Bonmente's virtual care model helps address these challenges by eliminating travel requirements, reducing appointment wait times, and expanding access to licensed psychiatric providers throughout the state.

Serving Communities Across Washington

From Seattle and Tacoma to Spokane, Vancouver, Yakima, Bellevue, Everett, Bellingham, Olympia, and communities throughout Eastern Washington and the Olympic Peninsula, Bonmente is committed to expanding access to psychiatric care across the Evergreen State.

Whether patients live in bustling metropolitan areas or rural communities where psychiatric services are limited, Bonmente's secure telepsychiatry platform connects them with experienced clinicians without the need for long-distance travel or extended wait times.

"Washington's mental health needs span every corner of the state," said Laura Murdock, Managing Director at Bonmente. "Our telepsychiatry model enables us to treat patients experiencing anxiety, depression, ADHD, OCD, PTSD, bipolar disorder, and many other conditions while providing flexible, compassionate care that fits into their daily lives. Every Washington resident deserves timely access to expert mental health treatment, regardless of where they call home."

A Patient-Centered Approach to Mental Health Care

Bonmente's telepsychiatry platform combines clinical expertise with modern technology to create a seamless patient experience. Individuals can schedule appointments online, attend virtual visits through a secure HIPAA-compliant platform, and receive personalized treatment plans tailored to their unique needs and goals.

"Our goal is simple: make mental health care more accessible, more convenient, and more effective," added Dr. Thomas. "As we expand into Washington, we look forward to helping more individuals take the first step toward better mental health and improved quality of life."

About Bonmente

Bonmente is a physician-founded mental health organization dedicated to transforming access to psychiatric care through telehealth innovation. The company provides comprehensive virtual mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations, medication management, and ongoing treatment, with a focus on improving outcomes through compassionate, evidence-based care. Insurance is accepted and same-week appointments are available.

For more information, visit www.bonmente.com or follow Bonmente on LinkedIn and Instagram.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.