Governor Hochul Urges Caution Ahead of Severe Thunderstorms and Extreme Heat

Governor Kathy Hochul today urged New Yorkers to prepare ahead of severe thunderstorms set to impact the North Country and statewide extreme heat beginning Tuesday. For parts of the North Country, there is an Enhanced Risk, meaning a greater likelihood, for severe thunderstorms beginning Tuesday afternoon, continuing into Tuesday night. Damaging winds, large hail and the possibility of tornadoes could occur with these storms. Additionally, Heat Advisories are currently in effect for areas across the state for Tuesday and Wednesday.

“We’re New Yorkers, and we’re no strangers to adverse weather, but it’s crucial to plan ahead to keep yourself and your loved ones safe,” Governor Hochul said. “This mix of heat and storms can bring about a variety of dangers, but keeping these safety tips in mind can help you be prepared when the weather comes. Stay hydrated in the heat and know where your local cooling centers are should you need them if your power goes out. Be mindful of your forecast and stay safe.”

Extreme heat is dangerous and is the leading cause of weather-related fatalities in the United States. The most common heat-related illnesses are heat stroke (sun stroke), heat exhaustion, heat cramps and heat rash. Learn more about heat-related illness, including signs and symptoms and when to take action on the State Health Department’s extreme heat advice webpage.

New Yorkers should closely monitor their local forecasts and look for updates issued by the National Weather Service. For a complete listing of weather alerts, visit the National Weather Service website.

New Yorkers should also ensure that government emergency alerts are enabled on their mobile phones. They should also sign up for real-time weather and emergency alerts that will be texted to their phones by texting their county or borough name to 333111.

New York State agencies are taking the actions and making recommendations to respond to the forecasted heat. These include:

New York State Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services

The Office of Emergency Management is in regular contact with county emergency managers to ensure cooling centers are available, and to offer support and advise on extreme heat risks. In addition, the agency is facilitating preparations and coordinating guidance and communications with State agency partners. Information on how to manage extreme heat can be found online. To receive real-time weather and emergency alerts, New Yorkers are encouraged to text the name of their county or borough to 333111.

New York State Department of Public Service

To support New Yorkers during extreme heat events, the Public Service Commission approved a comprehensive statewide policy in March 2026 regarding extreme heat customer protection for the largest investor-owned electric utilities and water utilities. That decision prohibits these utilities from terminating residential, including residential end-use, customers' service for non-payment during extreme heat events. Additionally, these utilities, in coordination with DPS Staff and Stakeholders, developed criteria to identify heat island locations across New York State. Customers residing in these areas will receive additional protections during extreme heat events.

The Department of Public Service (DPS) is tracking electric system conditions and overseeing utility response to any situations that may arise as a result of this week's heat. Department staff, as a part of annual summer preparation activities, work with all utilities to confirm that they will reliably meet customer demands for the summer operating period. Based on staff review and assessment of utility data, meetings with each of the individual utilities and the New York Independent System Operator, staff found that the state’s electric transmission and distribution systems are prepared to reliably meet forecasted 2026 summer electric demands.

New York's utilities have approximately 5,500 workers available, as necessary, to engage in damage assessment, response, repair, and restoration efforts across New York State for this heat event. Agency staff will track utilities' work throughout the event and ensure utilities shift appropriate staffing to regions that experience the greatest impact.

During heat waves, increased usage of electric devices such as air conditioners places a considerable demand on the state's electricity system and instances of low voltage or isolated power outages can result. The record for such usage was set on July 19, 2013, when it reached 33,956 MWs (one megawatt of electricity is enough to power up to 1,000 average-sized homes).

New York State Department of Health

The State Health Department is taking several steps to promote the safety of all New Yorkers in periods of extreme heat, especially those most at risk. The Department is working with DHSES and local health departments and emergency managers to ensure access to cooling centers and safe spaces during this extreme heat. The New York State Department of Health’s interactive Heat Risk and Illness Dashboard allows the public and county health care officials to determine the forecasted level of heat-related health risks in their area and raise awareness about the dangers of heat exposure.

New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation

Many New York State Park beaches, pools and spraygrounds have opened for the season. Prior to making a trip, potential visitors should call ahead to the park they plan to visit or check the parks website for park hours and operations. Changes in weather and water conditions may affect swimming status. Park status updates are also available on the free New York State Parks Explorer mobile app for iOS and Android devices.

New York State Department of Environmental Conservation

The Department of Environmental Conservation’s (DEC) Emergency Management staff, Environmental Conservation Police Officers, Forest Rangers, and regional staff remain on alert and continue to monitor weather forecasts. Working with partner agencies, DEC is prepared to coordinate resource deployment of all available assets, including first responders, to targeted areas in preparation for potential impacts due to heavy rainfall and flooding.

Air Quality

DEC is monitoring air quality across the state and will issue air quality health advisories with DOH as necessary. New Yorkers are encouraged to be “Air Quality Aware” and checkairnow.gov for accurate information on air quality forecasts and conditions. To view the latest DEC air quality forecasts, visit the DEC website.

Hiking Safety

DEC reminds outdoor adventurers that unpredictable weather — including rapidly changing temperatures and storms in the Adirondacks, Catskills, and other backcountry areas — can create unexpectedly hazardous conditions. Visitors should be prepared with proper clothing and equipment for rain, mud and warmer temperatures to ensure a safe outdoor experience.

Hikers in the Adirondacks are encouraged to check the Adirondack Backcountry Information webpages for updates on trail conditions, seasonal road closures and general recreation information.

Hiking in the heat is always risky. New Yorkers and visitors should review the following tips to prevent heat exhaustion and heat stroke:

Slow your pace

Drink water and rest often

Seek shade and avoid long periods in direct sunlight

Bring at least 2 liters of water for any hike

Bring a water filter, especially for longer hikes

Bring salty snacks to keep your electrolytes in check

Wear sunscreen

Leave your pets at home — the heat is harder on them, especially walking on hot rocks

Consider staying home yourself and rescheduling for another day when weather conditions improve

Even if the weather is forecast to be high heat all day, there’s always a chance of hypothermia due to a sudden storm or drop in temperatures. This can increase dramatically if you’re sweating and not wearing sweat-wicking clothing (made of fabrics like wool or polyester). Many cases of hypothermia are in the summer when people least expect it.

Whether you are hiking, mountain biking or paddling, Hike Smart NY can help you prepare with a list of 10 essentials, guidance on what to wear, and tips for planning your trip with safety and sustainability in mind. In an emergency, call 9-1-1. To request Forest Ranger assistance, call 1-833-NYS-RANGERS.

Extreme Heat

New York State agencies recently announced new and continued investments to address extreme heat, prioritizing disadvantaged communities on the frontlines of heat exposure, new funding opportunities to create public cooling spaces, and expanded assistance to provide affordable cooling for New Yorkers at home. The efforts mark progress on New York State’s Extreme Heat Action Plan (EHAP), directed by Governor Hochul and first announced in June 2024 to address extreme heat impacts and prioritize State investments. Additional information about EHAP initiatives, including urban heat island mapping, is available on DEC’s website.

Permits

If a permit is necessary, DEC can issue Emergency Authorizations to expedite approval of projects in place of an individual permit. DEC approves Emergency Authorizations for situations that are deemed an emergency based on the immediate protection of life, health, general welfare, property, or natural resources.

New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets

The agency has compiled important information, including preventative measures, to help mitigate the effects of extreme heat on farm workers and farm animals. The Department will also be working closely with partners at The New York Extension Disaster Education Network (NY EDEN) at Cornell University to monitor any potential impacts of the extreme heat expected this week. NY EDEN is also a resource for farmers and farm workers during a heat wave.

The New York State Department of Labor has released comprehensive guidance to help employers better protect outdoor workers during extreme heat and advises workers and employers to engage in extreme heat best practices such as:

Ensure access to clean drinking water at no cost to workers, available at all times and as close to the worksite as possible.

Provide shade and paid rest when the heat index reaches 80 degrees Fahrenheit or above, and more frequent rest breaks once the heat index exceeds 90 degrees.

Wear proper personal protective equipment (PPE) so long as it does not interfere with safety equipment, including sunscreen, cooling vests, wide-brim hats, and lightweight, loose-fitting clothing.

More information on best practices for working in extreme heat.

Thruway Authority

For highway workers, the combination of direct sun, high temperatures and radiating heat from asphalt, machinery and other sources highlights the need for proper hydration and extreme heat acclimation. During extreme heat events, Thruway Authority maintenance crews conduct routine daily operations during the coolest parts of the day and increase patrols to monitor the highway when temperatures are highest. Travelers are reminded to stay hydrated and take breaks at one of the 27 service areas or three Welcome Centers located along the Thruway system.

New York State Department of Transportation maintenance crews will conduct most outdoor work during morning hours and follow established hydration and rest protocols to help mitigate the risks associated with high temperatures.

Metropolitan Transportation Authority

To reduce potential impacts to service and reduce response times to heat-related events, NYC Transit will implement heat patrols to proactively increase track inspections and stage extra personnel and equipment, such as generators, in key risk areas including power substations, machine rooms, and communication rooms.

To ensure functioning air conditioning, railcars, buses, and Paratransit vehicles are inspected before being placed in service. Subway station fans will be activated where available to improve comfort. NYC Transit also implements a continuous welded rail watch when rail temperatures exceed 100 degrees to be vigilant of rail kinks or other issues and recalls all HVAC employees to address any hot stations or workspaces.

Paratransit has communicated with all transportation providers on the importance of following air conditioning policies and has staff on site inspecting dedicated carrier vehicles and reminding drivers on proper air conditioning usage. Additional floater vehicles will be available to support customers on the day of service.

Long Island Rail Road and Metro-North Railroad crews will be staged at key locations to be able to respond quickly to weather-related issues. The railroads will monitor rail temperatures, deploy heat patrols, and stage additional Power Department personnel to protect power substations and overhead aerial lines. Train crews have been instructed to report any rail conditions that need attention.

The Port Authority Office of Emergency Management coordinates with its facilities to monitor weather conditions and operational impacts and maintains communication with regional partners to support response readiness during periods of elevated temperatures.

New York State Office of Children and Family Services

The agency is taking several actions to ensure activities at residential centers, detention programs and congregate care programs are conducted in a safe manner during the heat. This includes checking cooling equipment, ensuring proper amounts of water are available and consumed, rescheduling activities and meetings, and identifying staff and clients who may be affected by heat. They are also providing guidance to child care programs and groups associated with the Commission for the Blind statewide. Field staff are reminded about heat safety and lightning safety in the appropriate areas.

New York State Office of Mental Health

In advance of the hot conditions, the Office of Mental Health warns New Yorkers of the increased risk to individuals receiving antipsychotic and anticholinergic medications. These individuals are at particular risk of heat stroke and other serious symptoms during periods of extreme heat as these medications may interfere with sweating. Caregivers should monitor individuals closely for temperature elevations, especially children and older adults with poor fluid intake. In addition to heightened attention to hydration, individuals at high-risk should remain in cooler, well-ventilated areas, avoid direct exposure to sunlight, and wear protective clothing and sunscreen.

New York State Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance

The agency has reminded local departments of social services and emergency homeless shelter operators of the need to provide fans to help maintain reasonable air circulation during times of extreme heat and humidity. Also, shelter providers should provide a cooling room in the facility for residents, if feasible.

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