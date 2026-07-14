Christy Marie Grows Restorative Aesthetics Practice and Nonprofit Initiatives

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Christy Marie is expanding her work across restorative aesthetics, professional education, and nonprofit advocacy through her businesses and community initiatives. As the founder of both Posh Beauté and the Elevate Autism Foundation, she focuses on restorative dermal pigmentation, industry education, and increasing awareness and support for families affected by autism.

Christy’s goal in the beauty industry is to approach aesthetic services from a restorative perspective. Instead of emphasizing cosmetic enhancement alone, her work involves helping clients address the physical and emotional effects of medical procedures, trauma, and significant life events.

“I saw a gap in the beauty industry where the focus was often on changing people rather than helping them reconnect with themselves,” Christy said.

With over a decade of experience as a restorative dermal pigment artist, Christy specializes in advanced paramedical tattoo procedures. Following advanced training in Poland, she expanded her practice to include areola restoration for breast cancer survivors after mastectomy and breast reconstruction, scar camouflage for surgical and traumatic scars, and brow restoration for individuals experiencing medically-related hair loss. These procedures differ from traditional cosmetic tattooing because they focus on restoring natural appearance after injury or surgery. Treatments are individually customized based on each client’s skin characteristics and restorative needs.

Christy also emphasizes trauma-informed care throughout her practice, recognizing that many clients have experienced cancer treatment, surgery, traumatic injuries, or other significant life challenges. Her approach incorporates technical expertise and an environment meant to support clients throughout the restorative process. In addition to her clinical work, Christy provides education for beauty and wellness professionals through speaking engagements and training programs about restorative pigmentation and client care.

Outside of her professional work, Christy is the mother of four sons, including two children with autism. Her family’s experiences led to the creation of the Elevate Autism Foundation, a nonprofit organization focused on expanding autism awareness, education, and practical resources for families. The foundation works with community partners to provide educational initiatives and increase access to information and support for parents and caregivers navigating autism. Over the years, Christy has expressed how her personal experiences have influenced her advocacy efforts and her overall community work.

“Through speaking, education, community partnerships, and the continued growth of the Elevate Autism Foundation, I hope to create greater awareness, support, and resources for families who need them most,” she said.

As her work continues to gain traction, Christy Marie is active across restorative aesthetics and nonprofit leadership. Her efforts bring together clinical practice with professional development and community advocacy, placing an emphasis on restoration and support for both individuals and families everywhere.

For more information, visit https://www.pbinkspecialist.com/.



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