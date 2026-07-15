E.H. Williams II Law & Strategy PLLC Opens, Offers Civil Rights Litigation and Strategic Counsel To Meet The Moment

Founding principal Edward H. Williams II opens a litigation and strategic advisory firm built on big law rigor and a commitment to civil rights

ALEXANDRIA, VA, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- E.H. Williams II Law & Strategy PLLC , a new boutique litigation and strategic advisory firm, announced it began operations on July 1, 2026. Founded by Edward H. Williams II, the firm will represent institutions and individuals in civil rights and constitutional litigation while providing strategic counsel to organizations facing high-stakes legal and reputational risk."The goal is to help clients meet this particularly challenging moment where it is increasingly difficult to stay mission-aligned and minimize legal risk,” said Williams. "The clients that will most gravitate to the firm are those who are asking the questions: how do we continue to do the work that we are here to do and who will stand beside us as our lawyer and strategic counsel while we do it. The firm we’re building is the answer.”The firm joins together two disciplines that Williams has spent his career developing in parallel: the technical rigor of large-firm litigation and the judgment that comes from representing people and communities in some of the country's most consequential civil rights matters.A CAREER BUILT ACROSS THE PROFESSION'S MOST DEMANDING SETTINGSWilliams brings a career that has moved between the country's most demanding legal institutions and some of its most consequential civil rights work. He practiced at Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom; WilmerHale; and Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe, where he handled complex commercial and constitutional litigation for institutional clients at the highest levels including before the U.S. Supreme Court. At WilmerHale and Orrick, Williams provided strategic counsel to Fortune 100 companies, universities, law enforcement agencies, and leading nonprofits on issues with high legal and reputational risk.Williams previously co-directed the Civil Rights Clinic at Howard University School of Law from 2020 to 2023, supervising student litigation on behalf of individuals and communities facing systemic injustice. Over his career, he has co-led civil rights work with the ACLU, Democracy Forward, the Civil Rights Corps, Rights Behind Bars, and numerous other leading civil rights organizations. He has also taught law and politics at the university level.READY FOR AN ACTIVE CIVIL RIGHTS AND INSTITUTIONAL DOCKET ON DAY ONEThe firm opens ready and willing to accept civil rights litigation and strategic counseling matters that mirror work that Williams previously led at Skadden, WilmerHale, and Orrick. That includes, for example, litigating a Section 1981 matter on behalf of an institutional client, serving as co-counsel with a leading civil rights organization on prison reform litigation, serving as co-counsel with a different leading civil rights organization on a voting rights and redistricting matter, and providing strategic advice to a high-profile non-profit facing issues at the intersection of race, law enforcement, and constitutional law."Institutions come to this firm not only for representation, but for clarity about what a matter means for their mission and for the people who depend on it," Williams said. "That is true whether the client is a university, a government entity, a corporation, a nonprofit, or a coalition of voters whose districts have been redrawn."E.H. Williams II Law & Strategy PLLC is organized as a Virginia professional limited liability company, with Williams admitted to practice in Virginia and the District of Columbia.ABOUT E.H. WILLIAMS II LAW & STRATEGY PLLCE.H. Williams II Law & Strategy PLLC is a boutique litigation and strategic advisory firm based in Alexandria, Virginia, representing institutions and individuals in civil rights and constitutional litigation and providing strategic counsel on high-stakes legal and reputational matters. The firm began operations July 1, 2026.

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