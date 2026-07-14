Attorney General Alan Wilson defends state sovereignty at the U.S. Supreme Court

(COLUMBIA, S.C.) – Attorney General Alan Wilson has filed a friend-of-the-court brief at the United States Supreme Court supporting state sovereignty and opposing one state’s efforts to control how business is done in other states.

A state agency in Pennsylvania wants to control the terms of contracts entered in other States between Pennsylvania residents and out-of-state companies. The agency issued millions of dollars in fines to out-of-state companies for not following Pennsylvania law, even though the companies don’t operate in Pennsylvania. This appears to flaunt the long-held system of federalism where all states enjoy equal sovereignty.

“Our Founders had the wisdom and understanding that each state has to maintain a certain level of independence within our constitutional system,” Attorney General Wilson stated. “Businesses in a state like South Carolina should not be controlled by a different state when entering into agreements with private citizens.”

This issue is crucial for South Carolina. Overreach from one state intrudes on the authority of other states and puts policy decisions made by legislators and residents at risk.

You can read the brief here.