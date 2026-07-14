Activate Welcomes 50 Scientist-Entrepreneurs to 2026 U.S. Fellowship Cohort

Competitive Program Supports Founders Building the Next Generation of Hard-Tech Companies

BERKELEY, CA, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Activate, the nonprofit organization building the community that drives science into impact, today announced the next 50 scientist entrepreneurs selected for its prestigious two-year U.S. fellowship program. The fellows, drawn from across the country, will receive funding, technical resources, and unparalleled mentorship and network support to turn their transformative research into hard-tech companies.

Cohort 2026 was selected by committees of the world’s top subject matter experts and spans a wide range of technologies—from the first instrument to sequence proteins directly and antimicrobials that work with bacterial biology to defeat drug resistance, to flood intelligence platforms and living shoreline restoration, to crops that fertilize themselves from the air and cell cultivation breakthroughs that make biomanufacturing accessible for the first time.

“This cohort clearly demonstrates that the next industry-defining companies won't choose between modern technology and deep science; they'll be built by combining both,” said Cyrus Wadia, CEO of Activate. “These are the scientists and engineers turning our most urgent global challenges into the companies that will deliver a more sustainable future.”

The Activate Fellows in Cohort 2026, grouped by focus areas, are:

Energy: From AI chips to fuel cells, reimagining how power works

Alex Wynn & Camron Blackburn, Adiabatic Machines

Sophie Clare Broun, Anning Corporation

Katherine Andersen, Brint Tech

Yashee Mathur, Hydrify

Dorsa Talebi, Kinetiq Drive

Mani Chandra, nOhm Devices

Lucy Wu & Edson Perez, PeraWatt

Ruofan Wang & Joshua Persky, Teragen Energy

Food & Agriculture: Feeding the world with less land, waste, and inputs

Matthew Szarzanowicz, BasidioBio

Natalie Rubio & John Yuen Jr., Deco Labs

Michael Saad & Sophia Letcher, Entocellular

Saurabh Malani, Fermeate

Boyan Xu, Gilly

Solene Moulin, Haven Biofoundry

Neethu Pottackal, Nivera

Elizabeth Hann & Marcus Harland-Dunaway, Nolux

Akhila Mallavarapu, Vividence Labs

Materials & Manufacturing: Innovating new materials to make products stronger, cleaner, and more resilient

Miana Smith, Apidae Forms

Anthony Berardi, Citrimer

Ella Csuka, Ecotune

Nicolas Herard, Euler Materials

Spencer Dansereau, Mach Electric Inc.

Charles Dove, NeoOptics

Zach Detweiler, Radify Metals

Timothy Lee, Renesin

Tongwei Xu, Redox Metals

Joshua Livingston, Selerra Separations

Amy Jean Swanson, Ultropia

Life Sciences & Health: Unlocking biology's hidden signals to transform medicine and health

Laura White, Andon Bio

Devon McCornack, Marva Labs

Grace Akinyele, Mitovon Biosciences

Elsy El Khoury & Naixin Qian, Nanovib

Stacy Anderson & Lindsey Williams, Primary Bioscience

Adaptation & Environment: Turning today's environmental crises into manageable, solvable problems

Walter Zesk, Coastal Assembly

Anmol Laxmankumar Purohit, CureXco

Katerina Boukin, Flood Dynamics

Jinyu Guo & Kindle Williams, Recovered Potential

Wenli Jiang, SwieNitro Recovery

Space & Defense: Pushing the boundaries of space propulsion and adaptive wireless technology

Xingyu Du, OneFiltr

Jonathan Huffman, Orbital Arc

Stefan Bell, Sagitta Borealis Systems

This announcement marks the 12th cohort of Activate’s U.S. flagship fellowship program, which was founded in 2015 and has grown into one of the most connected communities in hard tech. To date, Activate Fellows have founded over 275 companies and raised over $5.5 billion in follow-on funding, creating over 3,000 jobs across the United States. Beyond the numbers, Activate's alumni network remains one of the program's most distinctive assets, with former fellows continuing to mentor, collaborate with, and support one another long after the fellowship ends.

As a nonprofit organization, Activate relies on partnerships with funders across government and private philanthropy to make the fellowship possible. Supporters of Cohort 2026 include the U.S. National Science Foundation (NSF), Mass Clean Energy Center (MassCEC), the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), an agency of the U.S. Department of Commerce, and Cyclotron Road, a U.S. Department of Energy Lab-Embedded Entrepreneurship Program (LEEP) at the Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory.

About Activate Global

Activate is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to turning scientific discoveries into real-world impact. Through partnerships with government, philanthropy, universities, and industry, Activate builds the cross-sector ecosystem that drives hard-tech innovation—equipping scientists and engineers with world-class resources, training, and community to bring their work from discovery to deployment.

Since 2015, Activate's flagship fellowship has supported nearly 350 fellows across the United States, who have launched more than 275 companies and secured over $5.5 billion in follow-on funding. Now expanding beyond its flagship program, Activate is reaching scientists and engineers at more stages of their entrepreneurial journey across the world—multiplying the pathways from innovation to commercialization.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.