Innately’s SmartICVI Named Nationally-Approved eCVI Vendor by National Assembly of State Animal Health Officials

SmartICVI - powered by Innately

Veterinary Solution Streamlines Electronic Health Certificates in all 50 States

Building on our suite of animal health solutions, it simplifies compliance for small and large veterinary clinics alike.” — Tyson Hartshorn, Innately’ s Founder & CEO

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Innately, an innovative software company with extensive experience developing animal health applications, announces their industry-leading SmartICVI™ platform has been selected by the National Assembly of State Animal Health Officials (NASAHO) as a nationally-approved eCVI vendor. This recognition validates SmartICVI’s capability to streamline electronic health certificates - one of only a few software solutions that are NASAHO-approved in all 50 states.

SmartICVI is a cloud-based Electronic Certificate of Veterinary Inspection (eCVI) software that enables accredited veterinarians to quickly generate, finalize, and securely submit compliant health certificates from any device. SmartICVI optimizes regulatory compliance for interstate livestock movement by utilizing offline mobile functionality, pre-filled data templates, and support-staff workflows to minimize manual data entry.

Built to bridge the gap between rigorous state-to-state movement regulations and daily veterinary workflows, SmartICVI leverages cross-platform synchronization, offline tracking capabilities, and imports data from other software programs to reduce error rates and administrative burdens for modern animal health professionals.

“SmartICVI has proven itself over the past decade as one of the original electronic CVI solutions on the market. Building on our suite of animal health solutions, it simplifies compliance for small and large veterinary clinics alike.” says Tyson Hartshorn, Innately’ s Founder & CEO.



While SmartICVI is focused on generating accurate, state-compliant CVIs, Innately’s RxExpress simultaneously streamlines prescription management & pharmacy workflows. Designed to work together, RxExpress & SmartICVI are built on the same platform so clinics & veterinarians can easily toggle between the two seamlessly.

In addition to Veterinary Solutions, Innately’s suite of animal health applications includes OneEquine, the industry-leading registry software for equine associations to manage members, horses, events & performance.

Learn more about Innately’s solutions at www.innate.ly.

About Innately & SmartICVI: Innately develops high-performance, intuitive software applications tailored to elevate equine sports, horse registries, and veterinary compliance. The company's flagship veterinary solution, SmartICVI, is a cloud-based eCVI software approved in all 50 states and recognized by the National Assembly of State Animal Health Officials (NASAHO). SmartICVI enables accredited veterinarians to quickly generate, finalize, and securely submit compliant health certificates from any device.

www.smarticvi.innate.ly

About NASAHO: The National Assembly of State Animal Health Officials (NASAHO) comprises the chief state and territorial animal health officials across the United States. As an affiliate of the National Association of State Departments of Agriculture (NASDA), NASAHO collaborates with federal partners, industry stakeholders, and veterinarians to protect public and animal health, secure the nation's food supply, and establish science-based policies for safe animal movement and disease prevention.

https://usaha.org/saho/

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