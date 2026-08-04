New research reveals supply chain disruption has become the new normal across energy industries

Supply Technologies' Kanban inventory management system helps manufacturers maintain a reliable supply of critical assembly components.

83% of industry decision-makers experience supply chain disruption as a routine part of business, says new global research commissioned by Supply Technologies

CLEVELAND, OH, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Supply chain disruption has become an accepted reality for organizations operating across the energy sector, with businesses increasingly redesigning procurement strategies to prioritize resilience, visibility and operational continuity rather than simply reacting to disruption.

New research commissioned by global supply chain specialist Supply Technologies found that 83% of organizations now experience supply chain disruption either frequently or occasionally, while 58% believe supply chain risk is higher today than it was just two years ago.

The study, which surveyed senior procurement, engineering and operations decision-makers across the US and Europe, also highlights the growing commercial impact of disruption. More than half of respondents estimate that a single hour of downtime now costs between $10,000 and $250,000, reinforcing why resilient supply chains have become a board-level priority for organizations operating critical infrastructure.

Rather than viewing supply chain disruption as a temporary issue, the research suggests organizations are fundamentally changing how they procure and manage critical components.

Only 16% of respondents said their procurement strategy remains primarily focused on securing the lowest cost supplier, while the overwhelming majority now place greater emphasis on balancing cost with reliability, operational continuity and long-term strategic partnerships.

The research also found that cost inflation continues to be the biggest operational challenge facing the sector, cited by 56% of respondents, followed by the rapid growth of AI computing and data center expansion, both identified by 45% of industry leaders as key drivers reshaping supply chain strategy. In response, many organizations are looking beyond transactional purchasing, instead leveraging strategic sourcing, supplier consolidation and global procurement expertise to help offset inflation while maintaining quality, continuity of supply and long-term value.

Brian Norris, President of Supply Technologies, said: “The findings show that organizations are no longer planning for supply chain disruption as an occasional event. They're designing their operations around the expectation that disruption will continue.

“What's changing is how businesses are responding. Building resilience is no longer about carrying more inventory. It's about designing supply chains that are flexible enough to respond before disruption impacts production. That means combining global sourcing, engineering expertise, dual sourcing strategies and real-time visibility to reduce risk across the entire product lifecycle.

“Whether it's engineering optimization, supplier consolidation, inventory management or dual sourcing, organizations are looking for ways to remove complexity and eliminate single points of failure. Operational confidence has become every bit as important as operational efficiency. Organizations don't simply need suppliers anymore; they need strategic partners who can help hold it all together."

The findings reinforce the growing importance of integrated supply chain management, where engineering support, strategic sourcing, inventory management and supplier consolidation work together to reduce complexity, improve resilience and lower total cost of ownership.

Through its Total Supply Management™ approach, Supply Technologies helps manufacturers simplify complex global supply chains, improve operational continuity and reduce procurement risk by managing every stage of the lifecycle of assembly components.

The research comes as Supply Technologies continues to invest in expanding its capabilities, including the development of its new North American Distribution Center (NADC), in Dayton, Ohio, strengthening inventory availability, logistics performance and customer resilience across North America.

Combined with its long-standing relationships with tier-one global manufacturers, engineering expertise and dual sourcing capabilities, the investment is designed to help customers build more agile and resilient supply chains in an increasingly volatile operating environment.

The research forms the basis of Supply Technologies' new industry eBook, The New Energy Supply Chain Reality: From Disruption to Operational Confidence, which explores how changing market conditions are reshaping procurement priorities, supply chain resilience and long-term operational strategy across the energy sector.

The report also examines how automation, digitalization, engineering expertise and strategic supply chain partnerships are helping organizations build greater resilience against future disruption.

The full eBook is available to download from the Supply Technologies website.

ENDS

About Supply Technologies

Supply Technologies, a business of Park-Ohio Holdings Corp., delivers comprehensive supply chain management programs for fasteners and assembly components. Through engineered solutions, global sourcing, and point-of-use logistics, the company helps OEMs reduce cost, increase efficiency, and maintain uninterrupted production. Supply Technologies operates within ParkOhio's global network of businesses committed to innovation, operational excellence, and customer success.

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