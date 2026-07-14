Rep. Bohnak secures critical funding for flood recovery efforts in Baraga County

State Rep. Karl Bohnak today announced $682,000 in state funding he secured in the new state budget to support the Baraga County Road Commission’s ongoing flood recovery efforts following the severe flooding that devastated local roads in the region.

“No one can predict the severity of a significant weather event, especially ones that devastate communities like the flooding that has wrought havoc across the U.P. in recent years,” said Bohnak (R-Deerton). “Baraga County did exceptional work responding to the flooding, but recovery efforts were expensive and left the community in a tight spot. This state funding will help finish rebuilding local roadways and ensure Baraga County is prepared for future severe weather events.”

Baraga County Road Commission Engineer/Manager Douglas J. Mills said the funding will help the county continue recovering from multiple natural disasters.

“The Baraga CRC is extremely grateful that the flood recovery request sought by Representative Bohnak was approved in the state budget for the upcoming year. A big thank you to Representative Bohnak, Senator McBroom and the entire UP legislative contingent for their support. The road system in Baraga County and the Western UP Counties were impacted with a major event resulting in a state of emergency declaration in the spring of 2023 and another emergency declaration as a result of the May 15, 2025 flash flood event. The dollars appropriated will allow permanent repairs and other deferred work to proceed at various sites throughout the County as Baraga CRC continues to pursue additional funding assistance from other sources.”