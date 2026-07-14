Rep. Bruck secures funding for Bedford Township Veterans Memorial, delivers responsible state budget

State Rep. William Bruck last week secured $25,000 in the state budget to support construction of a Veterans Memorial Monument in Bedford Township, helping establish a permanent tribute to the men and women who served in the United States Armed Forces.

“As a veteran, this project is deeply personal to me,” said Bruck (R-Erie Township). “It was a privilege to work alongside Bedford Township leaders to secure this funding so our community can create a permanent place to honor the brave men and women who answered our nation’s call. Their service and sacrifice deserve to be remembered, and this memorial will help preserve that legacy for future generations.”

Bruck emphasized the new state budget reduces overall state spending by $800 million, marking the second consecutive year House Republicans have successfully negotiated a budget that cuts waste, fraud, and abuse while continuing to fully fund core priorities such as education, public safety, roads and bridges, and other essential services. The budget also avoids raising taxes or withdrawing money from the state’s Rainy Day Fund while making targeted investments in communities across Michigan.