Rep. Bohnak secures funding for high impact Marquette community tax assistance program within state budget

State Rep. Karl Bohnak today announced $35,000 in state funding he secured in the new state budget to expand the United Way of Marquette County’s Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program.

The funding will expand free tax preparation services for seniors, veterans, and working families throughout Marquette County, helping connect eligible residents with valuable tax credits and refunds while keeping more money in the local economy.

“This state investment in the Marquette VITA program will allow the already impressive operation to expand their positive influence and help even more people,” said Bohnak (R-Deerton). “Programs like these are often overlooked in Lansing, which is why making sure communities from Baraga to Munising have a seat at the table and a strong voice when it comes to securing state resources has been one of my top priorities. It’s been a privilege to help deliver this investment to expand United Way’s VITA program so even more people across Marquette County can benefit from the important work they do.”

United Way of Marquette County Executive Director Andrew Rickauer said the funding will expand access to a program that helps local families achieve greater financial stability.

“United Way of Marquette County is committed to producing better economic outcomes for local residents, and our VITA program is one of the most effective ways we do that. By providing free, IRS-certified tax preparation, we help working individuals and families keep more of the money they’ve earned while bringing hundreds of thousands of dollars back into our local economy each year. This $35,000 investment from the State of Michigan will allow us to expand access to these services and continue strengthening the financial stability of households throughout Marquette County. We are grateful to Representative Karl Bohnak and the Michigan Legislature for recognizing the value this program brings to our community.”