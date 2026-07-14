Influential Women Spotlights Julian Hope: Inspiring Artists Worldwide Through The Wild Canvas Retreat

WINSTON-SALEM, NC, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Artist, Educator, and Retreat Host Transforms Personal Loss Into a Global Movement That Combines Creativity, Travel, and HealingFor Julian Hope, art has never been simply about putting paint on canvas — it has become a way to rebuild a life, find purpose after profound loss, and help others rediscover their own creativity through shared experiences around the world. As founder of The Wild Canvas Retreat, Julian has created a global community where artists of all skill levels gather in breathtaking destinations to paint, explore, and reconnect with themselves and one another.Julian’s journey began with one life-changing decision. After losing her husband, she spent years focused on surviving rather than living — until she chose to embrace life fully instead of letting grief define her future.“I wasn’t always living the life I have today,” Julian says. “After losing my husband, I spent years simply surviving. Then one day I made a decision that changed everything: I would stop merely existing and start truly living again.”That decision led her back to college — a choice sparked during an artist retreat in Catalonia, Spain, where internationally recognized painter Jeremy Mann told her simply, “You have to have the skills.” The words stayed with her, and she enrolled in a Bachelor of Fine Arts program at the Academy of Art University in San Francisco, later discovering that it was the very university where Mann had earned his master’s degree. Inspired by painters such as Mann and John Singer Sargent, her work now explores atmosphere, emotion, and the quiet stories hidden in everyday moments.Her education has run alongside years of travel — studying in Spain, wandering the streets of Rome, and painting the coastlines of Puerto Rico — with each destination shaping how she sees and creates.These experiences led directly to The Wild Canvas Retreat, a travel experience blending painting instruction with cultural exploration, personal reflection, and lasting friendship. Unlike traditional workshops focused solely on technique, each retreat is designed to help participants slow down, discover remarkable destinations, and build memories that extend well beyond the final brushstroke. Julian personally hosts every retreat, creating an atmosphere where guests feel welcomed and inspired regardless of skill level.“I believe art has the power to heal, connect, and transform lives,” Julian says. “Every retreat I create is designed to help people slow down, embrace adventure, discover breathtaking places, and build lifelong friendships through painting.”Throughout her career, Julian has encouraged aspiring artists — particularly young women — to trust themselves before seeking validation from others. She also sees real opportunity in today’s creative landscape: while social media can fuel comparison and self-doubt, she believes it has equally made it possible for artists to connect globally, build communities, and create businesses centered on meaningful experience rather than simply selling art.At the heart of her mission are authenticity, compassion, courage, lifelong learning, and meaningful human connection. Her personal motto — “I will live and not just exist” — reflects both her philosophy and the message she hopes every participant carries home.To celebrate the launch of The Wild Canvas Retreat, Julian is currently hosting the Wild Canvas International Sketching Challenge. Artists aged 18 and older are invited to submit an original sketch in graphite, charcoal, or black ink for a chance to win one of three scholarships to attend The Wild Canvas Retreat in Puerto Rico. Entries are being accepted now through August 26, 2026.Learn More:Influential Women profile: influentialwomen.com/connect/julian-bakerThe Wild Canvas Retreat: https://www.thewildcanvasretreat.art/home About The Wild Canvas RetreatThe Wild Canvas Retreat is a plein air painting retreat hosted by artist Julian Hope, bringing artists of all skill levels together in breathtaking destinations around the world — including its upcoming retreat in Ceiba, Puerto Rico (January 4–10, 2027) — to paint, explore, and build lasting creative community.About Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.Media Contact:Julian HopeFounder, The Wild Canvas Retreatjulian@thewildcanvasretreat.art743-213-6010

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