Mayor’s Weekly Recap Blog and Newsletter 07/10/2026

Weekly Recap Pawtucket Residents – Mayor’s Message: Pawtucket’s Summer of Celebration continues this weekend with events for all ages, including the Mundialito Women’s Soccer Tournament on Saturday, July 11, at the Project GOAL Mini Pitch. Residents can also enjoy the City’s Summer Concert Series, with performances taking place throughout the season, including a concert on Sunday, July 12, at the City Hall Amphitheater. These events offer great opportunities to celebrate community, enjoy local entertainment, and spend time with family and friends. Community Announcements: Introducing Your New Pawtucket Water Supply Board Consumer Water Portal!

Ways to Save Money on Your Energy Bill

Get Involved in Your City: Get Involved offers links to job openings throughout the City and also includes a link to vacancies currently available on our citywide Boards and Commissions.

offers links to job openings throughout the City and also includes a link to vacancies currently available on our citywide Boards and Commissions. Community Spotlight: Tom Crum

Tom Crum City of Pawtucket Presents: Watch Party Celebrations

Watch Party Celebrations Centreville Bank Stadium – 2026 Calendar of Events!

Hope Artiste Village Events – Mark Your Calendar!

Join Pawtucket’s Resiliency Task Force

Free Summer Meals!

Blackstone Valley: Community Health Fair

Community Health Fair Boys & Girls Club: After School Teen Center – Register Today!

After School Teen Center – Register Today! Boys & Girls Club: Before & After School Program – Registration Open!

Before & After School Program – Registration Open! City of Pawtucket Annual Photo Contest: Contest Information Have a fun weekend, City of Pawtucket Check out this week’s Mayor’s Newsletter: Mayor’s Weekly Newsletter 07/10/26 Stay connected for more updates! Mayor’s Weekly Newsletter Sign-Up Link

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