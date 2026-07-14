Clean Yard Establishes Dog Waste Removal Service Across Chicago's Northwest Suburbs

Clean Yard — professional dog waste removal service serving Nashville and Chicago

Pet waste removal company builds active Chicago NW suburbs client base; DuPage and Will County expansion planned spring 2027

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Clean Yard LLC, a professional dog waste removal service, has established an active and growing client base across Chicago's northwest suburbs since launching in the region in early 2026. The company currently serves residential subscribers across a corridor stretching from McHenry and Crystal Lake in the north through Algonquin, Huntley, and Elgin to Schaumburg and the DuPage County border, and is planning a targeted expansion into Naperville, Aurora, Plainfield, and Joliet ahead of the 2027 spring season.Clean Yard entered the Chicago metropolitan market to meet demand from dog owners in the region seeking reliable, professional pet waste removal services. The company's northwest suburban client base grew rapidly through its first spring season, with subscribers concentrated in McHenry and Kane counties. Clean Yard currently holds a 4.9-star rating across customer reviews in the Chicago market."The northwest suburbs have been a strong fit for us from the start," said Alex Wentland, owner of Clean Yard LLC. "Algonquin, Elgin, Schaumburg — these are communities with a lot of dog owners and yards that need consistent maintenance. We built a real base there in our first season and we're expanding south and east into DuPage and Will County this coming spring."The company's planned 2027 spring expansion will extend service coverage into Naperville, Aurora, Wheaton, Plainfield, and Joliet — communities in DuPage and Will counties that represent some of the highest concentrations of single-family homeowners and HOA-governed residential developments in the Chicago metropolitan area. Clean Yard is currently accepting waitlist inquiries from residents in those areas ahead of the spring service launch.In addition to residential subscriptions, Clean Yard serves homeowners associations and commercial property managers seeking a consistent, professional solution for shared green spaces and common areas. The company offers commercial service contracts for HOAs, apartment communities, and condominium developments across the Chicago metropolitan area.Residential subscribers can select weekly or bi-weekly pickup schedules with no long-term contracts required. Clean Yard is fully licensed and insured, and all equipment is sanitized with kennel-grade disinfectant between every client visit. Service is completed whether or not the homeowner is present, and clients receive confirmation following each completed visit.Dog owners and property managers in Chicago's northwest suburbs — including Algonquin, Elgin, Schaumburg, Crystal Lake, Huntley, Buffalo Grove, and surrounding McHenry and Kane county communities — can schedule service at cleanyard.com. Residents in Naperville, Aurora, Plainfield, and Joliet can submit a waitlist inquiry for spring 2027 service.About Clean Yard: Clean Yard is a professional dog waste removal service serving the Nashville, Tennessee and Chicago, Illinois metropolitan areas. Founded in 2025, Clean Yard provides weekly, bi-weekly, and one-time pet waste removal services for residential and commercial clients including HOAs and apartment communities. Clean Yard is fully licensed, insured, and sanitizes all equipment with kennel-grade disinfectant between every visit. No long-term contracts required. Learn more at cleanyard.com.

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