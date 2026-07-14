Paws into Grace Becomes First Aquamation Facility in California to Earn IAOPCC Accreditation

🎙️ Listen to the Podcast Episode

Escondido, CA — Paws into Grace, an Escondido-based provider of in-home pet euthanasia, hospice care, and cremation services, has become the first aquamation facility in California and the third in the world to earn accreditation from the International Association of Pet Cemeteries and Crematories (IAOPCC).

The designation follows a rigorous independent review covering facility safety, chain of custody procedures, record-keeping, and staff training. As no federal or state regulations currently govern the operation of a pet crematory, the IAOPCC established its accreditation standards so that families have a way to identify facilities that have been independently verified against recognized industry benchmarks.

“Receiving the IAOPCC accreditation is an incredibly meaningful milestone for our team at Paws into Grace,” said Brooke Garber, Director of Aquamation at Paws into Grace. “From the beginning, our goal has been to provide families with the same level of compassion, professionalism, and accountability that we would want for our own pets. This accreditation validates the standards we’ve worked so hard to build and reinforces our commitment to providing ethical, transparent, and dignified aftercare.”

A Voluntary Standard in an Unregulated Field

The accreditation process requires extensive documentation and verification of day-to-day operations, spanning hundreds of questions across multiple areas of facility management. For Paws into Grace, which serves families across San Diego, Riverside, Orange County, and San Bernardino, the distinction confirms that its aquamation processes meet standards set by an established industry body rather than relying on self-reported practices alone.

A central component of the review is chain of custody the documented steps tracking a pet from the point of transfer through the completion of cremation. The accreditation also evaluates facility safety, maintenance, cleanliness, and the ethical handling of pets throughout the process.

Staff Training and Industry Leadership

Because the State of California does not require crematory staff to hold certifications, the IAOPCC’s training requirements represent a voluntary commitment. At Paws into Grace, client-facing team members complete bereavement training to better support grieving families, and crematory staff participate in operator programs. Members of the team also played a direct role in helping develop and launch the Certified Pet Alkaline Hydrolysis Operator (CPAO) certification program, a credential designed specifically for aquamation operations across the industry.

“Being the first aquamation facility in California to earn this distinction is an honor, but more importantly, it reflects our dedication to continually raising the standard of care within the pet aftercare profession,” Garber said.

What the Accreditation Means for Families

Selecting a cremation provider during the loss of a pet requires significant trust. The IAOPCC accreditation gives families independent, third-party confirmation that the facility’s processes and staff meet established standards for responsible pet aftercare.

“We have always operated with a strong commitment to integrity, but this process challenged us to raise the bar even higher,” said Lauren Johnson, Marketing Manager at Paws into Grace. “My hope is that our accreditation provides families with an extra layer of reassurance that their beloved companions are in capable and caring hands.”

Families in Southern California seeking accredited pet aftercare services can learn more by visiting Paws into Grace online.

About Paws into Grace

Founded by Dr. Elizabeth Benson, Paws into Grace provides in-home pet euthanasia, hospice care, and cremation services from its Escondido, California facility. The company serves families across San Diego, Riverside, Orange County, and San Bernardino, supporting compassionate end-of-life transitions with a focus on dignity and ethical aftercare.

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

What does the IAOPCC accreditation signify for Paws into Grace?

This accreditation indicates that the facility has passed a rigorous independent review of its safety protocols, chain of custody procedures, and record-keeping. It distinguishes Paws into Grace as the first aquamation facility in California and the third in the world to meet these voluntary, industry-recognized standards.

What services does Paws into Grace provide to pet owners in Southern California?

Paws into Grace offers in-home pet euthanasia, hospice care, and cremation services, including aquamation, for families in San Diego, Riverside, Orange County, and San Bernardino. They also provide online resources like a Quality of Life Calculator to help owners assess their pet’s needs.

How does Paws into Grace ensure professional standards for its staff?

Client-facing team members complete specialized bereavement training, while crematory staff participate in operator programs. Additionally, the team helped develop the Certified Pet Alkaline Hydrolysis Operator (CPAO) certification program to establish industry-specific standards for aquamation operations.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Company: Paws into Grace

Address: 2750 Auto Park Way, Suite 17, Escondido, CA 92029

Phone: (619) 977-6698

Website: https://pawsintograce.com/

https://thenewsfront.com/paws-into-grace-becomes-first-aquamation-facility-in-california-to-earn-iaopcc-accreditation/

2750 Auto Park Way Suite 17

Escondido

CA

United States

(619) 977-6698

https://pawsintograce.com/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.