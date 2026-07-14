State Report Highlights Alachua County's Leadership in Reducing Homelessness

Alachua County's efforts to reduce homelessness and expand access to permanent housing are being recognized in the Florida Council on Homelessness' 2026 Annual Report provided to Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Florida Legislature.

The report highlights the Alachua County Board of County Commissioners for its commitment to expanding permanent housing opportunities by redeveloping former motel properties.

In April, the county opened two new permanent housing communities by transforming the former Budget Inn and Scottish Inns into safe, stable homes for individuals experiencing homelessness. The newly converted East Tumblin Creek and Forest Edge apartment complexes provide a total of 67 units. The report identifies these projects as examples of a growing national best practice: converting underutilized motel properties into permanent housing.

The report also recognizes the work of the North Central Florida Continuum of Care and its lead agency, the Task Force for Ending Homelessness, in expanding homeless services into Dixie and Union counties. Since launching services in those historically underserved rural communities, 88 adults and children have received assistance; two households were diverted from entering homelessness, nine households secured permanent housing, and 49 households received homelessness prevention services.

Claudia Huggins-Tuck, director of Alachua County Community Support Services, serves as vice chair of the Florida Council on Homelessness and chairs the North Central Florida Continuum of Care Leadership Council as the BOCC’s representative.

"This report reflects what can be accomplished when local community partners work together toward a shared goal," Huggins-Tuck said. "Expanding services into rural communities, increasing access to permanent housing and reducing unsheltered homelessness are meaningful achievements that demonstrate the impact of coordinated, evidence-based solutions."

The report notes that North Central Florida reduced unsheltered homelessness by 55.88% compared with the previous year, while chronic homelessness declined for the second consecutive year. Statewide, Florida reported a 10.45% decrease in overall homelessness and a 25.4% reduction in unsheltered homelessness over the same period.

The Florida Council on Homelessness submits its annual report to the governor and Legislature as required by state law. The report evaluates homelessness trends across Florida and highlights successful strategies that communities are using to increase housing stability and reduce homelessness.

For more information, contact Claudia Huggins-Tuck at 352-264-6704 or ctuck@alachuacounty.gov.