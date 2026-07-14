Union County Advances Labor-Friendly Policy by Expanding Project Labor Agreement Requirements

The Union County Board of County Commissioners has approved lowering the threshold for County Project Labor Agreement (PLA) requirements from $5 million to $3 million, expanding the use of PLAs on additional public construction projects throughout Union County.

“Union County has always stood with working men and women, and lowering the threshold for our Project Labor Agreement requirements from $5 million to $3 million reflects that commitment,” said Union County Commissioner Chairman Joseph Bodek. “This change expands opportunities for our local skilled trades, strengthens labor standards, and ensures more County projects are built by the highly trained workforce that residents expect and deserve.”

Project Labor Agreements are pre-hire collective bargaining agreements that establish employment terms and conditions for construction projects, helping to promote labor stability, maintain project schedules, and ensure work is completed by a highly skilled workforce.

“The Union County Commissioners have taken an important step that will help ensure more public construction projects are completed on time, on budget, and with the highest standards of safety and quality,” said William Mullen, President of the New Jersey Building and Construction Trades Council. “Lowering the Project Labor Agreement threshold to $3 million is a smart investment in Union County’s workforce and taxpayers, and we commend the Commissioners for their leadership and commitment to delivering high-quality public infrastructure projects for residents.”

Lowering the threshold will allow more County projects to benefit from union labor, apprenticeship programs, and local workforce participation while supporting high-quality construction standards on public projects.

“This is a big win for working people in Union County. By lowering the Project Labor Agreement threshold to $3 million, the County is creating more opportunities for local union workers, opening more doors for apprentices, and making sure our public projects are built by the safest and most skilled workforce,” said Roc White, President of the Union County Central Labor Council. “I want to thank the Union County Commissioners for their leadership and for standing with working families. When we invest in union labor, we’re investing in our local economy, our communities, and the next generation of skilled tradespeople.”

The County expects the updated threshold to create additional opportunities for local union workers and apprentices while continuing Union County’s longstanding partnership with organized labor.

“The County of Union’s decision to lower the Project Labor Agreement threshold from $5 million to $3 million reflects strong, forward-thinking leadership and a clear commitment to smart public policy. By expanding the use of PLAs, the County is creating greater access to high-quality, well-trained local labor while ensuring projects are completed efficiently, safely, and on time, said Anthony Abrantes – Assistant Executive Secretary Treasurer of the Eastern Atlantic States Regional Council of Carpenters. “This move will generate meaningful economic benefits for the entire community, supporting local businesses, providing cost certainty for government, and strengthening the region’s workforce pipeline. Most importantly, it creates more opportunities for Union County residents to access career pathways through registered apprenticeship programs and workforce development initiatives that deliver long-term value for both workers and the local economy.”

Additional details regarding implementation of the revised PLA requirements will be incorporated into future County procurement and bidding processes.