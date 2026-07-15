Industry Analyst Jeff Kagan Recognizes Susan and Michael Dell for Their Commitment to Children and Families

Jeff Kagan Industry Analyst

Michael & Susan Dell Foundation Continues to Create Opportunities Helping Children and Families Around the World

The work of the Michael & Susan Dell Foundation is truly inspiring.” — Jeff KAGAN

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Industry Analyst , Strategic Advisor, and Tech Influencer Jeff Kagan is recognizing Michael and Susan Dell for their longstanding commitment to improving the lives of children and families through philanthropy and community support."Michael Dell has demonstrated extraordinary leadership, innovation, and vision throughout his career," said Kagan. "He helped lead the personal computer revolution and today is supporting the rapidly evolving artificial intelligence era. Dell Technologies has played an important role in shaping the future of technology."Kagan noted that the Dells' impact extends far beyond business. In 1999, Michael and Susan Dell established the Michael & Susan Dell Foundation to create greater opportunities for children and families while helping break cycles of poverty in underserved communities around the world.Today, the foundation continues to expand its impact through investments in education, family economic stability, and health. Its work supports children and families across the United States, Israel, India, and South Africa, with a mission focused on creating lasting pathways to opportunity and prosperity.Kagan also recognized the foundation's participation in the Trump Accounts program, which is designed to help children build financial security for the future.On December 2, 2025, at the White House, Michael and Susan Dell announced a $6.25 billion philanthropic pledge to support children and families in America and around the world.Combined with previous commitments, the foundation has committed approximately $10 billion toward improving lives and strengthening communities through investments in nonprofits and social enterprises."The work of the Michael & Susan Dell Foundation is truly inspiring," Kagan said. "Countless children and families have benefited from Michael and Susan Dell's commitment to creating meaningful and lasting change. Their dedication will continue making a difference for generations to come."Kagan noted that during his more than 40-year career covering the technology industry, he has worked with many of the world's most influential business leaders."I have known and worked with numerous successful executives over the years," Kagan added. "Very few have combined their extraordinary business success with such a deep and sustained commitment to improving the lives of others. Michael and Susan Dell have built an incredible legacy through both innovation and philanthropy."Kagan concluded with a personal message of appreciation.“I understand and appreciate the extraordinary effort and gift Michael and Susan Dell have given to children, families, and communities in need around the world,” said Kagan. “Their compassion and long-term commitment have made a meaningful difference in countless lives.”"Thank you, Michael and Susan Dell, for your leadership, generosity, and dedication to helping others. Your efforts continue to improve lives and strengthen communities across America and around the world. Your example is truly inspiring."About Jeff KaganJeff Kagan is an Industry Analyst, Tech Analyst , Strategic Advisor, Columnist, and Tech Influencer with more than 40 years of experience covering the technology industry. His expertise includes artificial intelligence (AI), wireless, telecommunications, 5G, 6G, broadband, IoT, streaming, cable television, and other emerging technologies. Kagan provides industry analysis and strategic insight for executives, investors, media organizations, and business leaders.Media ContactMedia: This commentary may be used in coverage of this story.Jeff KaganEmail: jeff@jeffkagan.comWebsite: www.jeffkagan.com LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/jeff-kagan/ X: https://x.com/jeffkagan/ # # #

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