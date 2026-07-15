Accelevents Names Laura Hall as Vice President of Marketing

Laura Hall, VP of Marketing at Accelevents

Accelevents today announced the appointment of Laura Hall as Vice President of Marketing as the company continues to invest in its next phase of growth.

We’re entering a new phase where the opportunity is to tell that story more broadly and accelerate our growth.” — Jonathan Kazarian, CEO & Founder

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Accelevents today announced the appointment of Laura Hall as Vice President of Marketing as the company continues to invest in its next phase of growth. Reporting directly to Founder & CEO Jonathan Kazarian, Hall will lead the company’s marketing organization, with a focus on strengthening the brand, accelerating demand, and expanding Accelevents’ presence in the event management technology category.“Over the past several years, we’ve built a product our customers love and established ourselves as a trusted partner for event teams,” said Jonathan Kazarian, Founder & CEO of Accelevents. “As AI changes how we work and communicate, the value of bringing people together only grows. We’re entering a new phase where the opportunity is to tell that story more broadly and accelerate our growth. Laura has a rare ability to connect brand, demand generation, and go-to-market execution directly to business results. She brings the strategic instincts and energy we need for what’s next.”Hall joins Accelevents with more than a decade of B2B marketing leadership. She most recently served as Vice President of Revenue Marketing at Billtrust, where she led integrated marketing programs that strengthened the company’s market position and accelerated new-logo growth. Previously, she served as Vice President of Marketing and Customer Experience at Revegy, where she led a brand and go-to-market transformation that helped position the company for a successful acquisition. Hall holds an MBA from the Georgia Institute of Technology’s Scheller College of Business and a B.A. in Communications from the University of Georgia.In her new role, Hall will focus on sharpening Accelevents’ brand and market positioning, scaling demand generation across paid, organic, and lifecycle channels, and building the marketing function needed to support the company’s continued growth. She will also lead the team’s use of AI to move faster, scale what works, and turn data into better decisions across the marketing organization.“Accelevents has a strong product, a loyal customer base, and a lot of opportunity ahead,” said Laura Hall, Vice President of Marketing at Accelevents. “As a marketer, there’s something especially energizing about building for an audience of my peers. We’re all facing a world where AI is automating more of how we work, making real human connection an even bigger differentiator. That raises the bar for the experiences companies create and makes this an important moment for event technology.””

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