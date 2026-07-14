GF Hotels & Resorts Expands Executive Leadership Team with Strategic Appointments

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- GF Hotels & Resorts is pleased to announce the appointments of Becky Vealey as Executive Vice President of Sales & Marketing and Jarrett Kratchman as Executive Vice President of Finance, further strengthening the company's leadership team as it continues to expand its portfolio and enhance operational excellence across its properties.Together, Vealey and Kratchman bring more than 60 years of hospitality leadership experience, spanning commercial strategy, finance, operations, and organizational growth."Becky and Jarrett are highly respected leaders whose experience, integrity, and collaborative approach make them outstanding additions to our executive team," said Vineet Nayyar, President of GF Hotels and Resorts. "As we continue to grow, their expertise will further strengthen our ability to deliver exceptional results for our owners, associates, and brand partners."As Executive Vice President of Sales & Marketing, Becky Vealey will lead GF Hotels & Resorts' commercial strategy, overseeing sales, marketing, revenue optimization, and business development initiatives. Working closely with ownership groups, brand partners, and hotel leadership teams, she will focus on driving topline revenue growth, strengthening market positioning, and maximizing asset performance across the company's portfolio.With nearly 30 years of hospitality experience, Vealey has built her career through progressive leadership roles spanning hotel operations, property-level sales, regional oversight, and executive commercial leadership. Beginning her hospitality career at the front desk before advancing through every level of hotel sales, she brings a practical understanding of hotel operations and the challenges facing on-property teams.Throughout her career, Vealey has led commercial teams representing Marriott, Hilton, IHG, Hyatt, and independent hotels. She has developed sales strategies, strengthened owner and brand relationships, and supported hotel acquisitions, transitions, and new development projects.Known for her collaborative leadership style, Vealey is passionate about developing people, building high-performing teams, and fostering a culture of accountability, innovation, and continuous improvement.As Executive Vice President of Finance, Jarrett Kratchman will oversee the company's financial strategy, accounting operations, reporting, and financial performance initiatives, driving continued growth while enhancing operational efficiency and financial discipline.Kratchman brings more than 30 years of hospitality finance and operational experience across luxury resorts, independent hotels, branded properties, and management companies. Throughout his career, he has held senior finance leadership roles and advised hospitality organizations on improving financial operations, streamlining processes, implementing technology, and supporting organizational growth.His experience includes leadership roles supporting properties affiliated with many of the hospitality industry's most recognized brands, including Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Lotte Hotels & Resorts, 1 Hotels, Accor, and independent luxury resorts. Recognized for combining financial discipline with operational insight, Kratchman has consistently helped organizations improve performance while fostering collaborative, high-performing teams.Kratchman earned an M.B.A. in Accounting from Temple University and a Bachelor of Science in Hotel Administration from the University of Nevada, Las Vegas."Our industry is built on relationships, service, and strong leadership," added Vineet Nayyar, President of GF Hotels and Resorts. "Becky and Jarrett each bring an exceptional track record of building teams, supporting owners, and delivering measurable results. We are excited to welcome them to GF Hotels & Resorts and look forward to the impact they will have as we continue building on our momentum."ABOUT GF HOTELS & RESORTSGF Hotels & Resorts, through its operating affiliates, is an award-winning, full-service hospitality ownership, management, and advisory company founded in 1988 and based in Center City, Philadelphia.With over 160 hospitality assets under management, including hotels, resorts, conference centers, and golf courses, historically operating in 46 states, GF Hotels & Resorts specializes in third-party management, loan workout strategies, receiverships, asset management, and advisory services for a variety of individual, private, institutional, and financial clients. Many of GF’s core hospitality assets within the portfolio are owned by its principals and provide the strength and balance of ownership and management.GF believes in the entrepreneurial spirit with a promise of integrity and an overall passion for hospitality. Throughout its 38 years in business, GF has delivered superior results through positive operating and financial performance, implemented impactful capital strategies, dedicated itself to excellence in guest services, and focused on an unwavering commitment to cultivating longstanding relationships. Due to its proven successes, having recently won awards from Hotel Business Magazine, Hotel Management, and Lodging Magazine, GF is known nationally as a distinguished leader throughout the hospitality industry.Please visit them at www.gfhotels.com or connect with them on LinkedIn.

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