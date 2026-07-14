Leadership Perspectives: Chief Justice Tani G. Cantil-Sakauye on 100 Years of the Judicial Council

In celebration of the council’s 100th anniversary, former California Chief Justices and Judicial Council Administrative Directors offered their perspectives on the importance of the council and its mission to enhance access to justice. Their perspectives help show how the council evolved into a critical institution that promotes consistency across courts, elevates service to the public, and enhances the experience of those who rely on our justice system.

California Chief Justice Tani G. Cantil-Sakauye (Ret.)

California Chief Justice Tani G. Cantil-Sakauye (Ret.)

In her role as Chief Justice from 2011-2022, Tani G. Cantil-Sakauye served as chair of the Judicial Council of California. In a recent interview, she answered questions about her time leading the council, including her biggest accomplishments as well as her greatest challenges.

“I think I just assumed that people understood all three branches of government, and that there would be easier conversations about making sure that all of the government could still provide services during a time of crisis, like the Great Recession, or COVID-19,” said Chief Justice Cantil-Sakauye.

Despite the budget challenges facing the judicial branch when she began her term as Chief Justice, she added “I think that having and confronting a crisis in the moment really brings out our best instincts about how to deal with it, how to include folks, and how to proceed.”

See the full interview with Chief Justice Cantil-Sakauye on the Celebrating 100 Years of the Judicial Council of California website.

More interviews in this leadership perspectives series will be posted in the next few months.

History, Timeline, Videos, and Exhibit Further Highlight Impact of Judicial Council

Complementing the judicial leader perspectives, additional resources on the 100th anniversary website help explain the council’s impact on California’s judicial branch and the residents who rely on the justice system:

The Judicial Council of California: The First 100 Years (1926–2026): Narrative history of the council, which has helped to solidify the judicial branch and improve court services for the public.

100 Milestones for 100 Years: Interactive timeline highlights some of the actions taken or supported by the Judicial Council to improve the court system and enhance the administration of justice.

Video: How the Judicial Council Is Transforming the Court Experience: Showcases just a few of the council’s transformative initiatives, including self-help services; language access support; remote access; and building modern and secure new courthouses.

Council Leadership: Bios of previous Chief Justices and council Administrative Directors, as well as a list of Judicial Council members who have served from 1926 to 2026.

Videos: Public Servants of California's Judicial Branch: Videos highlight some of California's dedicated public servants, who speak about why they choose to serve in the judicial branch and with the council.

100th Anniversary Archive Exhibit: Historical photos, publications, and other memorabilia from the council that highlight key milestones and achievements in expanding access to justice over the past century.