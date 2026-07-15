Signage Details Announces 60,000-Detail Technical Dataset for Commercial Sign Software and AI Licensing

Signage Details is exploring licensing, API, AI, embedded software, strategic partnerships with design, CAD, permitting, and fabrication technology companies.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Signage Details , developer of the patent-pending Select-A-Sign technical drawing platform, today announced that its proprietary commercial sign construction dataset has surpassed 60,000 standardized technical details.The dataset organizes specialized knowledge used across commercial sign design, permitting, fabrication, electrical access, mounting, structural conditions, and installation. Through the Select-A-Sign platform, users can identify project-specific conditions and generate a corresponding technical section detail in approximately 60 seconds.Unlike a conventional library of drawing files, Signage Details connects thousands of real-world construction conditions through a structured technical framework. This framework allows software systems to search, match, and apply the appropriate detail based on the requirements of a specific commercial sign project.“Signage Details has transformed decades of specialized commercial sign knowledge into structured technical data that software and AI systems can understand and use,” said John Nauta, Founder of Signage Details. “We have created more than a drawing library. We have created an intelligence layer that can help connect sign design with the technical requirements needed for permitting, fabrication, and installation.”The company is now exploring strategic relationships with graphic design software providers, CAD platforms, artificial intelligence developers, permitting technology companies, fabrication software providers, franchise organizations, and enterprise sign companies.Potential applications include:• Native commercial sign tools within design and CAD software• AI-assisted technical detail selection and drawing generation• API access and nonexclusive data licensing• Automated permit and plan-preparation workflows• Enterprise and franchise-wide drawing standardization• Fabrication and installation software integrations• Industry-specific AI grounding and technical training systems• White-label and jointly developed software applicationsThe dataset can provide established technology companies with immediate access to specialized commercial sign construction intelligence without requiring them to independently recreate the underlying technical content, classification system, drawing logic, and industry expertise.Reproducing a comparable resource would require substantially more than generating individual drawings. It would require extensive knowledge of commercial signage, a structured method for classifying construction conditions, professional drafting standards, technical relationships among thousands of details, and ongoing quality control.Because the dataset can be integrated and licensed across multiple platforms without transferring ownership, Signage Details is evaluating scalable, nonexclusive licensing models involving API access, embedded software tools, enterprise deployments, AI applications, and collaborative product development.“General-purpose design software provides the tools professionals use to create,” Nauta said. “Signage Details provides the specialized construction intelligence that can help transform a visual sign concept into a permit-ready, fabricatable, and installable technical drawing.”Signage Details has also been approved as a FASTSIGNS Preferred Vendor, providing third-party validation from one of the world’s largest sign and visual communications franchise networks.The company believes its dataset can serve as foundational technical infrastructure for the next generation of commercial sign design, permitting, fabrication, and artificial intelligence applications.About Signage DetailsSignage Details is a Southern California-based company specializing in commercial sign technology and technical data, serving the global sign industry.Its Select-A-Sign platform is built on a proprietary dataset of more than 60,000 standardized commercial sign construction details covering wall signs, monument signs, permitting, fabrication, electrical access, mounting, structural conditions, and installation.The platform also includes professional resources such as permit drawing templates, field survey templates, electrical calculations, attachment details, structural references, and other tools used by commercial sign designers and sign companies.Technical files are available in multiple professional formats, including AI, CDR, EPS, JPG, and PDF.For software integration, API licensing, investment, or strategic partnership inquiries:Media and Strategic Partnership ContactsIkkee BattleChief Executive OfficerBusiness, investment, and licensing inquiriesIkkee@signagedetails.com1-800-976-7510John NautaFounder and ChairmanProduct, technical, and platform inquiriesjohn@signagedetails.com1-800-976-7510SignageDetails.com

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