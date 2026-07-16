BYK Strengthens Portfolio of Measurement and Testing Instruments with Strategic Acquisition in Autonomous Driving Market

Radome Measurement Systems (RMS) are used worldwide by automakers and their suppliers in research and development, quality control, and production testing (end-of-line). Dr. Jörg Krames, Managing Director of BYK-Gardner and Dr. Florian Pfeiffer, Managing Partner of perisens perisens team

With the acquisition of perisens, BYK adds radar and communications technology to their portfolio.

The integration of perisens into BYK-Gardner enables us to develop our existing testing and measurement instruments even faster, increase brand awareness, and consistently drive innovation forward.” — Dr. Florian Pfeiffer, Managing Partner of perisens

COLUMBIA, MD, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- BYK-Gardner USA , a subsidiary of the specialty chemicals group ALTANA, is acquiring perisens GmbH. Based in Feldkirchen near Munich, the company develops and manufactures measurement and testing equipment for automotive radar sensors and radar covers, known as radomes.These measurement and testing systems are used in quality assurance for painted plastic automotive components in vehicles equipped with radar sensors for autonomous driving. This ensures that the paint systems used do not attenuate the radar signals too much and do not impair the radar’s function.Through this acquisition, ALTANA’s BYK division is strategically expanding its business in measurement and testing instruments and broadening its product portfolio to include innovative technologies in the field of radar measurement. perisens, founded in 2009 as a spin-off from the Technical University of Munich, will be integrated into BYK-Gardner, headquartered in Geretsried, Bavaria.Patented Technology for Laboratory Measurement DevicesWith the Radom Measurement Systems of the RMS-C and RMS-D product series, perisens offers solutions for radar radomes ranging from development through quality control in series production. These RMS systems have been in use worldwide since 2014 by leading automakers, radar sensor suppliers, and suppliers of plastic components, as well as paint and pigment manufacturers.perisens’ patented technology can be used in both laboratory measuring instruments and measuring cells on robot-controlled production lines. perisens’ products enable precise process control of coated plastic automotive components made from plastics.Integration of the Measurement Technology at BYKAs part of the acquisition, the employees working for perisens will be transferred to BYK.“perisens’ radar measurement instruments are a perfect complement to BYK-Gardner’s innovative color and gloss measurement instruments,” explains Dr. Jörg Hinnerwisch, Division President of BYK. “This is state-of-the-art technology with excellent prospects for the future.” Dr. Jörg Krames, Managing Director of BYK-Gardner, adds: “True to our motto, ‘Measure the visible and beyond,’ the integration of this new measurement technology allows us to offer our existing customers in the automotive and coatings industries another milestone in our product portfolio, as radar measurement will be indispensable for autonomous driving in the future.”Dr. Florian Pfeiffer, Managing Partner of perisens, says: “The integration of perisens into BYK-Gardner will enable us to further develop our existing testing and measurement instruments even faster, increase brand awareness, and consistently drive innovation forward.”###About BYKBYK is one of the world’s leading suppliers in the field of additives and measuring instruments. Additives are chemical substances which, when used in small quantities, improve product properties such as scratch resistance or surface gloss. Manufacturing processes are also optimized by the addition of additives.The coatings, inks, and plastics industries are among the main consumers of BYK additives. Yet with the production of oil and gas, the manufacture of care products, the production of adhesives and sealants, and construction chemistry, too, BYK additives improve the product characteristics and production processes. Testing and measuring instruments from BYK can effectively evaluate the quality of color, gloss, and appearance as well as the physical properties of paint, plastic, and paper products and are an important part of quality control.As a globally operating specialty chemicals company, BYK has production sites in Wesel, Kempen, Moosburg, Schkopau and Geretsried (Germany), Deventer, Denekamp and Nijverdal (Netherlands), Widnes (UK), Wallingford, Chester, Gonzales, Louisville, Rochester Hills, Earth City (USA) and Tongling (China).Today the company employs around 2,200 people worldwide and forms part of the ALTANA Group.About perisensperisens was founded in 2009 as a spin-off from the Technical University of Munich and has developed to a worldwide known specialist in automotive radar and communication systems. The name perisens derives from the terms PERI|pherals and SENS|ors and stands for automotive environmental sensor technology. perisens supports car manufacturers and suppliers in the field of radar technology and also communication systems.perisens is offering services and measurement solutions for radar sensors and radar covers (so called radomes). The products Radar Target Simulator (RTS) and Radome Measurement System (RMS) are worldwide used by car manufacturers and their suppliers in research & development, quality control, and production (end-of-line) testing.perisens technology helps customers to improve the radar transparency of automotive (metallic) paints, to ensure that emblems with complex design do not cause radar interference and to develop the next generation of radar sensors.About ALTANAALTANA is a global leader in true specialty chemicals. The Group offers innovative solutions for coating manufacturers, paint and plastics processors, the printing and packaging industries, the cosmetics sector, and the electrical and electronics industry. The product range includes additives, specialty coatings and adhesives, effect pigments, sealants and compounds, impregnating resins and varnishes, and testing and measuring instruments. ALTANA’s four divisions, BYK, ECKART, ELANTAS, and ACTEGA, all occupy a leading position in their target markets with respect to quality, product solution expertise, innovation, and service.Headquartered in Wesel, Germany, the ALTANA Group has 58 production facilities and 67 service and research laboratories worldwide. Throughout the Group, more than 8,000 people work to ensure the worldwide success of ALTANA. In 2025, ALTANA achieved sales of more than 3 billion euros. About 7 percent of the total sales is invested in research and development each year. Its high earning power and high growth rate make ALTANA one of the world’s most innovative, fastest growing, and most profitable chemical companies.

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