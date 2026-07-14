Navrogen Awarded Patent for NAV-001 Anti-Mesothelin Antibody-Drug Conjugate (ADC) Targeting Difficult-to-Treat Cancers

HIO factor mechanism of ADC suppressed efficacy

The patent covers the design and use of NAV-001 ADC to treat cancers where the therapeutic efficacy of antibody-based drugs, including ADCs, is immunosuppressed

NAV-001 has been developed for patients with MSLN-expressing cancers, most of whom are HIO-positive and have proven difficult to treat with other anti-MSLN experimental and regulatory-approved agents” — Nicholas Nicolaides, President and CEO

CHEYNEY, PA, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cheyney, PA, July 14, 2026 – Navrogen , Inc., a biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development of antibody-based therapies and humoral immunosuppressive (HIO) factor antagonists for cancer treatment, announced today that it has been granted patent #ZL2021800659869 in China. This patent covers Navrogen’s HIO-refractory NAV-001 ADC, designed to treat mesothelin (MSLN)-expressing, HIO-positive cancers, including breast, colorectal, gastric, lung, mesothelioma, ovarian, and pancreatic cancers.HIO-positive cancers produce tumor-derived proteins that bind to IgG-type monoclonal antibodies, T-cell engagers, and antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs). This interaction alters the antibodies’ dynamic structure, suppressing antibody-mediated cytotoxicity against target cells. When HIO factors bind to ADCs, they reduce the drugs’ internalization by cancer cells—a process essential for optimal tumor cell killing. Navrogen has developed a platform technology to engineer HIO-refractory antibody-based drugs, such as NAV-001, which have demonstrated single-dose cures in experimental models of difficult-to-treat, HIO-positive cancers.“NAV-001 is a lead experimental agent in our pipeline, developed specifically for patients with MSLN-expressing cancers that have been challenging to treat with standard therapies,” stated Dr. Nicholas Nicolaides, Chief Executive Officer of Navrogen. “A significant number of these cancers express HIO factors that have limited the effectiveness of other anti-MSLN experimental drugs in clinical trials. NAV-001 has shown superior performance compared to many of those agents and delivers high efficacy even at a single low dose. We are advancing NAV-001 towards clinical proof-of-concept studies to address critical unmet needs in MSLN-expressing cancer indications.”This patent is a key component of Navrogen’s global value strategy, aimed at developing groundbreaking therapies for patients worldwide who are affected by HIO-positive cancers and face unmet therapeutic needs.About NavrogenNavrogen is a biotechnology company dedicated to discovering tumor-produced Humoral Immuno-Oncology (HIO) factors that contribute to suppressed humoral immunity, poor prognosis, and limited responses to immune-mediated cancer therapies. The company’s mission is to develop first- and best-in-class agents that counteract the immunosuppressive effects of HIO factors by leveraging proprietary screening and engineering technologies. Navrogen also offers diagnostic assays to identify patients whose tumors produce HIO factors, helping physicians select optimal therapeutic strategies. For more information, visit www.navrogen.com

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