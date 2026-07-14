Customized Energy Solutions Launches CoMETS Platform, Bringing Investment-Grade Energy Analytics to Self-Service

"Investment-grade analytics at your fingertips, powered by CES"

New self-service platform delivers 30-year price forecasts & nodal revenue modeling for battery storage & renewable energy projects for PJM, ERCOT, and CAISO.

CoMETS reflects something we've built over decades, incorporating CES expertise of live market operations, translated into a tool for making better investment decisions.” — Vinayak Walimbe

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Customized Energy Solutions (CES) today announced the launch of the CoMETS Platform , a techno-economic modeling tool that provides energy-generation project developers, investors, lenders, and asset owners with on-demand access to the investment-grade analytics & operational experience that CES applies to more than 31,000 MW of assets under management across U.S. marketsCoMETS delivers 30-year hourly and sub-hourly market price forecasts and nodal-level multi-stream revenue modeling for battery energy storage systems (BESS) and renewable energy (RE) projects, available 24/7 as a self-service platform, removing the wait time typically associated with commissioning a market study from a consulting team."Investment-grade analytics at your fingertips, powered by CES" is the guiding principle behind the platform: rather than waiting weeks for a custom study, developers, investors, lenders, and asset owners can now run nodal price comparisons, dispatch scenarios, and revenue stress tests on their own timeline, with CES's market analysts available when deeper support is needed.Built on Decades of Live Market Operations:CoMETS is grounded in CES's operational experience across U.S. wholesale power markets, spanning live ISO operations, market consulting, and active asset management. That market depth is reflected in every forecast the platform produces for developers, investors, lenders, and asset owners — covering:- Nodal, zonal, and hub-level price forecasts including Basis-Risk analysis - across major U.S. ISO/RTO markets, with ~ 5,000 nodes per ISO/RTO.- Optimized dispatch modeling for solar, battery storage, and hybrid assets, including energy, ancillary service, and capacity revenue stacking- Market coverage across PJM, ERCOT, and CAISO at launch, with additional major U.S. markets planned."CoMETS reflects something we've built over decades, incorporating CES expertise of live market operations, translated into a tool which developers and investors can put to work themselves for making better investment decisions," said Vinayak Walimbe, Vice President, Global Consulting Practice at Customized Energy Solutions. "It's the same rigor CES applies across our global portfolio, now available on demand for anyone evaluating a storage or renewable project in the U.S. markets we know best."Who It's For:- CoMETS is designed to support the full energy project value chain, including:- Power project developers screening sites and optimizing project sizing.- IPPs and asset owners evaluating portfolio-level opportunities.- Banks and capital providers stress-testing revenue assumptions ahead of financing.- Energy investors and infrastructure funds assessing revenue-backed assets.- Consultants and market analysts delivering quicker, more defensible client work.- Technology providers are quantifying how their storage or generation technologies perform under ISO/RTO market conditions.Availability:The CoMETS Consulting Platform is available now. To see the platform in action, register for CES's live webinar , "Stop Guessing, Start Knowing: Make Smarter Energy Storage/RE Project Decisions with CoMETS," on July 15, 2026, which features a walkthrough of the platform's price forecasting and merchant revenue modeling capabilities. Register at https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/5298974700045024348 For more information or to request a demo, contact the CoMETS team at Comets@ces-ltd.com.About Customized Energy SolutionsCustomized Energy Solutions (CES) is a leading provider of software, consulting, and managed services that help companies succeed in the dynamic deregulated energy markets. CES has combined deep market expertise with advanced technology to deliver timely insights, operational support, and asset management solutions. CES manages over 31,000 MW of renewable and conventional generation resources across all North American ISOs, Ontario, Canada, and Guam, while providing trusted market intelligence and operational support to energy companies worldwide.

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