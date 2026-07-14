New York State Education Department’s Office of Cultural Education Marks the 50th Anniversary of Landmark Building

Cultural Education Center Opened on July 1, 1976, as Home to the New York State Museum, New York State Library, and New York State Archives

Archival Photos and Video are Available for Download in the Online Press Kit

Half a century ago, New York State opened the doors to the Cultural Education Center in Albany, creating a landmark public home where generations of New Yorkers and visitors from around the world could explore the history, culture, scholarship, and heritage that define the Empire State.

Opened on July 1, 1976, the Cultural Education Center has served for 50 years as the home of the New York State Education Department’s Office of Cultural Education, which includes the New York State Museum, New York State Library, and New York State Archives. Located at the south end of the Empire State Plaza in Albany, the building brought three of the state’s leading cultural and educational institutions together in one public place. Over the past five decades, this shared home has strengthened research, grown public programming, and supported the continued dissemination and preservation of New York’s story.

The anniversary comes at a pivotal moment for the Cultural Education Center and the institutions it houses. Governor Kathy Hochul has invested $150 million to transform the New York State Museum, with Phase One already introducing major new exhibitions, a dedicated Kids Zone, reopened visitor amenities, and the creation of a Visioning Task Force to help guide future revitalization. This year’s Enacted Budget also includes an additional $12 million for continued investment in the Office of Cultural Education. Together, these investments reflect a broader renewal across the Office of Cultural Education, strengthening the Cultural Education Center as a more welcoming, accessible, and engaging public resource for learning, research, discovery, and connection across New York.

Deputy Commissioner for Cultural Education Michael P. Mastroianni said, “The New York State Museum, New York State Library, and New York State Archives are three of the most extraordinary public institutions in the country. Together, they preserve the history of who we are as New Yorkers, expand access to knowledge, and help us understand the people, places, ideas, and events that have shaped our state. For 50 years, the Cultural Education Center has brought these institutions together under one roof, creating a public home for New York’s history, scholarship, collections, and civic memory. As we begin our next chapter, we are focused on carrying that legacy forward, strengthening the connections between these institutions, and ensuring that more New Yorkers can experience and see themselves in the work we do.”

Conceived as part of Governor Nelson A. Rockefeller’s larger vision for the Empire State Plaza, the Cultural Education Center reflected an ambitious civic idea: New York’s history, culture, science, scholarship, collections, and public records deserved a prominent home at the heart of state government. By aligning the three institutions under one roof, the building created a shared center for research, preservation, public learning, and access.

When the building opened, approximately 15,000 people gathered for the dedication, which included a performance by New York-born singer-songwriter Don McLean. The moment captured both the spirit of the Bicentennial and the promise of the new Center as a place where New Yorkers could gather, learn, remember, and see the story of their state brought to life.

The opening also marked a major turning point for New York’s cultural institutions. The New York State Museum, founded in 1836 and the oldest and largest state museum in the country, moved into the Cultural Education Center in 1976, with additional galleries and exhibitions opening over the next several years. The New York State Library, established in 1818 and the largest state library system in the nation, and one of the largest research libraries in North America, moved into the building in 1978. That same year, the New York State Archives, established in 1971 and now home to one of the nation’s most significant collections of state government records, began full operations in the Cultural Education Center.

Since 1976, the Cultural Education Center has welcomed tens of millions of New Yorkers, students, researchers, educators, families, and visitors from around the world. Within its walls, New York’s story is preserved, studied, interpreted, and shared—from the earliest evidence of the state’s natural world to the records and events that continue to shape communities across the state.

New York State Archivist Brian Keough said, “The New York State Archives preserves the essential records of New York’s government and history, records that document decisions, protect rights, support accountability, and preserve the civic memory of our state. For 50 years, the Cultural Education Center has provided a public home for that work, connecting students, researchers, communities, and government with the evidence of New York’s past and the records that continue to shape its future. As we mark this anniversary, we remain committed to preserving these records and expanding access to the people, stories, and decisions they document.”

New York State Librarian Lauren Moore said, “For 50 years, the Cultural Education Center has helped the New York State Library serve as a gateway to knowledge, research, and information for people across New York. Through its collections, services, and leadership of statewide library development, the Library supports researchers, state government, communities, and lifelong learners in every region of the state. This anniversary is an opportunity to celebrate the Library’s role in preserving the past, supporting public service, and expanding access to information for all New Yorkers.”

New York State Museum Director Jennifer Saunders said, “The New York State Museum is where New York’s story comes to life. Through our exhibitions, collections, and programs, visitors can encounter the sweep of this state’s history, from ancient landscapes and ecosystems to art, social movements, culture, and the defining moments that have shaped who we are. As we mark the 50th anniversary of the Cultural Education Center, we are looking ahead with ambition and excitement to a new era where the Museum is more dynamic, immersive, and reflective of all the people and places of New York.”

For five decades, the Cultural Education Center has been more than a building. It has been a place where collections become connections, where records preserve rights and responsibilities, where research leads to discovery, and where New Yorkers can encounter the people, places, ideas, and events that have shaped their state.

Opened during the nation’s Bicentennial and entering its next chapter during America 250, the Cultural Education Center continues to connect New York’s past, present, and future. As it begins its next half-century, the Center remains a vital public place where New Yorkers can engage with history, access knowledge, explore ideas, and see the story of their state continue to unfold.

About the Office of Cultural Education

Established in 1836, the New York State Museum is the oldest and largest public museum in the United States. Home to leading scientists, historians, archeologists, and anthropologists, its collections represent the State’s rich cultural and natural heritage from the past and present, including a staggering 20+ million artifacts spanning 1.1 billion years ago to today. Located at 222 Madison Avenue in Albany, the Museum is open Tuesday through Sunday from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. It is closed on all state observed holidays, including the Fourth of July, Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year's Day. Admission is free. For additional information, visit the New York State Museum website and subscribe to our newsletter.

The New York State Library, established in 1818, is the largest state library system in the nation and one of the largest research libraries in North America. It oversees a vast network of more than 7,000 libraries statewide. Collections are made available onsite and through a robust interlibrary loan program. The Library’s mission is advanced through several key divisions, including the Research Library, which houses a collection of over 20 million items, the Talking Book and Braille Library, and the Division of Library Development. The Library preserves and maintains invaluable historical collections and works, and serves as a Regional Depository for federal publications. Additionally, the State Library is the official repository of New York State government publications, ensuring their enduring preservation and accessibility for future generations. For more information, please visit the New York State Library website and subscribe to our monthly newsletter.

Established in 1971, the New York State Archives has amassed one of the most extensive and historically significant state archive collections in the nation. The Archives manages, preserves, and provides open access to over 270 million colonial and New York State records dating back to the 1630s. In addition, the Archives provides records and archival management services to nearly 4,500 counties, cities, towns, villages, school districts, and other local governments across New York State. The Archives offers technical assistance, training, and grants to non-government repositories through the Documentary Heritage Program and Documentary Heritage and Preservation Services for New York (DHPSNY). Researchers can access public records through the Archives’ online Digital Collections or by appointment on the 11th floor of the Cultural Education Center. For more information, please visit the New York State Archives website.

The Archives Partnership Trust, a 501(c)3 organization, works to advance New York State History by making the voices within over 350 years of records accessible, relevant, and heard. Education, preservation, and outreach programs unite scholars, students, and the interested public in the discovery, interpretation, and promotion of our shared history. Programs created and supported by the Trust include: ConsidertheSourceNY.org; Larry J. Hackman Research Residency Program; Student Research Awards; countless preservation projects to help stabilize and rehabilitate fragile records; and outreach programs such as New York Archives Magazine, the Empire State Archives and History Award, and other public education programs. Subscribe to our newsletter to receive timely updates.