Six Hearts One Island’ by Chase Logan Explores Life After Divorce and New Beginnings in Hawaii

In Six Hearts One Island, Chase Logan blends romance, friendship, and island adventure into a heartfelt story about love after loss.

ST. LOUIS, AZ, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Chase Logan’s New Novel Six Hearts One Island Explores Second Chances, Friendship, and Romance in HawaiiIn Six Hearts One Island, Chase Logan blends romance, friendship, and island adventure into a heartfelt story about love after loss.Heartbreak may close one chapter, but sometimes the next one begins with a plane ticket, a loyal group of friends, and a Hawaiian sunset.In Six Hearts One Island: Second Chance Romances in Hawaii, Chase Logan delivers a warm, witty, and emotionally satisfying romantic comedy about starting over after divorce, leaning on friendship, and finding love when life feels least predictable. Set between Austin and the tropical beauty of Hawaii, the novel follows three women whose getaway becomes much more than a vacation.The story follows Vickie, a woman facing the painful end of a decade-long marriage and the loss of the future she thought she had secured. When grief and uncertainty begin to close in, her best friends step in with the kind of support only true friends can offer. Their answer is simple: get Vickie out of Austin and into the sunshine of Waikiki.What begins as a girls’ trip soon turns into something bigger when the women meet three Navy sailors on shore leave from the USS Ronald Reagan. Together, the six form what they jokingly call the “Six-Pack,” a close-knit group built on banter, beach adventures, emotional honesty, and the unexpected comfort of being surrounded by people who make starting over feel possible.Unlike traditional romance stories that focus only on one couple, Six Hearts One Island gives readers a full ensemble experience. The friendships are just as important as the romances. The laughter carries as much weight as the heartbreak. The island setting becomes more than a backdrop; it becomes the place where old pain loosens its grip and new possibilities begin to take shape.The novel blends several reader-favorite elements: second-chance romance, women’s friendship, Navy life, tropical travel, emotional recovery, and romantic comedy. From Duke’s and Hanauma Bay to beachfront nights, luau moments, and the charm of Waikiki, the book captures the feeling of a trip that changes everything.For readers who enjoy stories about love after divorce, strong female friendships, military romance, and travel-inspired escapes, Six Hearts One Island offers a heartfelt reminder that an ending does not have to be the final word. Sometimes the life waiting on the other side of heartbreak is bigger, brighter, and funnier than expected.Six Hearts One Island: Second Chance Romances in Hawaii is available now.About the AuthorChase Logan is an airline captain who draws inspiration from life in the skies, layovers, crew stories, and the unexpected moments that happen between destinations. Blending firsthand aviation experience with romance, humor, and adventure, he creates stories filled with authentic characters, witty dialogue, and love found in surprising places.Chase is currently working on the next installment, continuing the intertwined journeys of love, loyalty, and life in the skies.

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