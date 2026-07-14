Celebrate Oklahoma Stories on the Big Screen at Circle Cinema Film Festival

The Oklahoma Film + Music Office (OF+MO) is excited to return as sponsor for Circle Cinema Film Festival in Tulsa July 15-20. Now in its ninth year, the festival will take place at the historic and iconic Circle Cinema, the longest running non-profit movie theater in Tulsa.

Circle Cinema Film Festival puts an emphasis on showcasing Oklahoma filmmakers and films with the screenings that ultimately highlight Oklahoma and its people. The festival features both short and feature-length films in narrative and documentary categories.

Every year during the festival, new additions to the Circle Cinema Walk of Fame are added. This award seeks to honor Oklahomans who have made an impact on the arts, not just locally but around the country and world. This year’s recipients include Lucien Ballard, Oscar Nominated cinematographer for “The Caretakers;” Ralph Blane, film composer most know for the score of “Meet Me in St. Louis;” Jeremy Charles, Emmy Winning Director and Producer, on “Osiyo, Voices of the Cherokee People” and FX’s “The Girl Scout Murders;” and Olivia Jordan, actress who has appeared on a variety of network television shows like “NCIS,” “Hawaii Five-0,” “Murder in the First” and Hulu’s “Dollface.”

The festival kicks off on Wednesday with a reception at 6 p.m. followed by the Medallion Awards ceremony at 7:30 p.m. The screenings begin on Friday with a lineup of Oklahoma made films, including the premiere of Oklahoma rebate film “Drive Through Fire.” Saturday will feature two panels, one on SAG-AFTRA, with representatives from the union, and a post-production panel featuring Audio Planet. Sunday’s panel will cover distribution and will be led by Adam Brook of Magnolia Pictures. The panels will be held at Pursuit Films and are free and open to the public.

“For a state that ranks 28th in population of the U.S., we receive such a high volume of great narrative films, documentaries and shorts we wish we could show them all,” said Circle Cinema Film Festival Director Kerry A. Wiens. “There is so much excellence that falls under our motto: Films Made In, By and For Oklahomans. The Circle Cinema Film Festival is honored to be a showcase for the best of Oklahoma filmmaking every year. We can’t wait to share these stories with our audiences.”

All the screenings will take place at historic Circle Cinema with events and awards taking place at nearby businesses. Tickets for each screening are available along with the full schedule here: 2026 Circle Cinema Film Fest | Circle Cinema

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About the Oklahoma Film + Music Office

Under the Oklahoma Department of Commerce, the Oklahoma Film + Music Office (OF+MO) works to promote the state as a viable hub for film, television and music production as well as further develop opportunities for workforce, business and community growth within these sectors. For more information on the Oklahoma Film + Music Office, including the state’s film incentives and additional resources, visit okfilmmusic.org.