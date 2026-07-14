Public Notice: Attorney General Brenna Bird Schedules Inaugural Meeting for the Iowa Medicaid Fraud Elimination Task Force

PUBLIC NOTICE OF MEETING GOVERNOR's MEDICAID FRAUD ELIMINATION TASK FORCE Date: Wednesday, July 15, 2026 Time: 11:00 AM CDT Location: 200 East Grand Ave, Des Moines, IA 50319 (DOM Main Conference Room, 2nd Floor) Due to limited seating capacity, the public is urged to attend virtually at: https://teams.microsoft.com/l/meetup-join/19%3ameeting_MGNlM2UyMTItZmNkOC00ZjA4LWFjNTktOTNlYzllNTY0MmFj%40thread.v2/0?context=%7b%22Tid%22%3a%22af5fa057-d92d-4799-9857-ab5d6d03669f%22%2c%22Oid%22%3a%22f3c6d46f-2d5a-48b6-b050-8557b6cd5053%22%7d TENTATIVE AGENDA Welcome and Call to Order Attorney General Brenna Bird, Chairperson Roll Call of Appointed Task Force Members Opening Remarks from the Task Force Chair ​​​​​​​Overview of the mandate to eliminate Medicaid fraud, waste, and abuse in Iowa. Task Force Member Introductions Establish Task Force Working Groups Establish Future Meeting Schedule Closing Remarks from the Task Force Chair Adjournment This notice is posted in compliance with Iowa Code Chapter 21 (Iowa Open Meetings Act). This meeting is open to the public. If you require special accommodations to participate in this meeting, please contact the Attorney General's Office or the Department of Health and Human Services, which provide staffing and administrative assistance to the task force. View meeting announcement in PDF format For More Information: Contact: Jen Green | jen.green@ag.iowa.gov

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