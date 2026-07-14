New Music Alert Not a Daddy's Girl from songwriter and journalist Rita Vala

Rita Vala Not a Daddy's Girl from songwriter and journalist Rita Vala

Track Title: Not a Daddy's Girl Genre: Pop Launch Date: Out Now! ISRC Code: GXJ8K2625943

KLAIPėDA, LITHUANIA, July 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rita Vala is a songwriter and journalist whose work masterfully bridges raw human emotion with cutting-edge technology.Not a Daddy’s Girl is her third single - a deeply personal yet universally resonant track inspired by her own life. Rita’s father left her family before she was born. Raised by a single mother who struggled to make ends meet, she grew up carrying the quiet ache of his absence. One day her mother, visiting her old native village, casually showed the yellow house where her father lived, but Rita has never knocked on that door. That haunting image became the seed for the song. While rooted in her real story, "Not a Daddy’s Girl" transcends the personal. It speaks to anyone who has ever longed for the love of a parent they never truly knew - or lost too early. The song is for daughters still waiting, and equally for the fathers who walked away. Rita hopes that through these lyrics, some of those men will feel the weight of what they left behind and realise: it’s never too late to reconnect with their children.Drawing from both her own experiences and the powerful human stories she encounters through journalism, Rita transforms real pain into emotionally charged, vibrant lyrics. The voice and music are created using AI tools, creating a unique fusion of authentic soul and modern innovation. If you're looking for strong, heartfelt lyrics that actually move people - or if you’d like to collaborate - feel free to reach out. Rita is always open to meaningful creative partnerships and new opportunities. Currently she is looking for a producer or label to develop her project as she has already written 10 more songs ahead.Contact Rita Vala at valantyter@gmail.com and please mention Radio Pluggers

NOT A DADDY'S GIRL

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