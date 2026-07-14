GOODYEAR, ARIZONA REALTOR® CHRISTINA PHANEUF EARNS HER MILITARY RELOCATION PROFESSIONAL (MRP) CERTIFICATION

Today, our troops are still fighting in wars, and deployment is tough on everyone. When they are trying to find a home, they need someone with experience to help them navigate the landscape.” — CHRISTINA PHANEUF

GOODYEAR, AZ, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Christina Phaneuf is an extraordinarily gifted, innovative, sharp, and savvy real estate agent at Realty One Group in Goodyear, Arizona.She was born in Newport News, Virginia, because her father was in the Army, stationed at Ft. Eustis, which was later combined with nearby Langley Air Force Base to form Joint Base Langley–Eustis. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Joint_Base_Langley%E2%80%93Eustis Christina’s family then relocated to Tucson, Arizona, where she graduated from Marana High School. Shortly afterward, she became a Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) and worked at nursing homes, hospitals, and home health care facilities, where she thrived on being able to take great care of her patients in the comfort of their own homes. She says, “I loved my job because it allowed me to experience deep personal fulfillment through one-on-one patient relationships, unparalleled schedule flexibility, and the ability to help people maintain independence and dignity at home.”Christina then married and spent three years in Darmstadt, Germany, with her partner, who was in the military. “It was such a culture shock for me because I had never been out of the country before.” She recalls, “I loved everything about Germany: the seasons, the culture, the food. I worked for the Department of Defense (DoD) in the commissary and grocery store at Rhein-Main Air Base, which was known as ‘The Gateway to Europe’ because it was the primary aerial port for passenger and cargo movement into Europe for the U.S. military. I feel as if I grew up there, in a way, because I had to learn so much. I couldn’t just pick up a phone and call anyone; I had to buy a phone card and walk a few blocks down the road to a pay phone. Plus, everything was rationed; fuel, cigarettes, coffee… you name it. I learned to speak a bit of the German language, of course, so I was able to comprehend this new way of life, but it was so different than anything I had ever known. I cherish those memories, and I plan on going back with my family as soon as the opportunity arises.”Christina moved back to the United States and met her future husband, John, who was a Police Officer in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. John had a son, Ryan, and when she and John got married, they had a daughter and son together – Taylor and Chase- and they decided to move back to Phoenix, Arizona, where her mother owned a trucking company. Christina worked at the company where she learned all aspects of the business, including dispatching, bookkeeping, and management. The trucking industry is much more difficult than most people realize, and Christina knows that firsthand. She says, “Running a trucking business is challenging due to high operational costs (fuel, insurance, maintenance), intense cash flow pressure, and severe driver shortages. Nearly 90% of new trucking companies fail within two years due to poor management, inability to calculate cost-per-mile, and low freight rates; stringent regulatory compliance and equipment maintenance also create significant hurdles. Our company was facing these obstacles, and we were drowning in debt. I was stressed out beyond comprehension, and this caused trouble in my marriage, so we got divorced, and I became a single mom. Then the market crashed, and our company had to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, but I continued to run the business by myself for five years. We hauled gaming machines to Las Vegas, but it got so bad that I had to sell everything just to pay off the debt.”Fortunately, Christina met her wonderful soulmate, Jason Phaneuf, who was a bright light during a dark period in her life, and they got married and built a beautiful life together. He is a United States Marine Corps Veteran who was a refueler in Operation Desert Storm. https://www.marines.mil/News/News-Display/Article/2548450/30-years-later-the-enduring-lessons-for-success-from-operation-desert-storm/ Once Christina exited the trucking industry, she listened to the advice of a friend of hers who was a real estate agent. “She told me that I would be a great realtor because I was good with customers and had an excellent work ethic, so I went to real estate school and got my license. I never dreamed of how much I would enjoy being a real estate agent, and I absolutely love it! I did very well from the start, and last year I sold over 12 million, which is mind-blowing, but for me it’s not about sales; it’s about building relationships. When you love what you do, you can have a very fulfilling life.”Christina decided to get her Military Relocation Professional (MRP) Certification because she has genuine love and respect for Veterans and Active-Duty families. She says, “My biological father served in the Vietnam War, and I know how hard it was for him to deal with. Today, our troops are still fighting in wars, and deployment is tough on everyone. When they are trying to find a home, they need someone with experience to help them navigate the landscape - because these are not just ordinary moves. They are on tight timelines and often need fast, virtual or long- distance services, which I provide, and I am also VA Certified, because it is imperative that a real estate agent have knowledge of the VA loan.”Christina also serves as President-Elect of the Women’s Council of Realtors West Valley and is set to become President in 2027. She is passionate about mentoring, volunteering, and uplifting other real estate agents. For Christina, leadership and education are essential to strengthening the industry and helping others grow.Christina serves the entire Maricopa County, Phoenix-Metro area, including Goodyear, Buckeye, Mesa, Chandler, Phoenix, Scottsdale, Litchfield Park, Waddell, El Mirage, Gilbert, Glendale, Tempe, Peoria, Surprise, Avondale, Paradise Valley, Casa Grande, Sun City, and of course, Luke Air Force Base. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Luke_Air_Force_Base For more information about “Military Friendly Agent” Christina Phaneuf, please visit these important websites:Media Contact:

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