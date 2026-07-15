As Adult Children Move Out of State, Long Island Families Face Growing Challenges Selling Neglected Homes

Clean Out was Labor Intensive 30 Years of Accumulated Stuff Filled Four 30-Yard Dumpsters

Wisconsin family sells neglected Kings Park home for $795,000 after remote coordination and full renovation — without returning to Long Island.

KINGS PARK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Families moving out of state due to housing affordability is a growing issue across New York. According to recent U.S. Census Bureau data, New York State continues to experience significant net domestic outmigration, with housing costs cited as a primary driver. As a result, many adult children are now struggling to manage their aging parents’ or grandparents’ homes on Long Island from hundreds or thousands of miles away.A recent example of this challenge played out in Kings Park, where a Wisconsin family needed to sell their elderly grandmother’s single-family home after she could no longer live independently and moved in with them. The property had been neglected for years and presented serious issues, including a bed bug infestation, 30 years of accumulated belongings, outdated interiors, and needed roof, plumbing, and electrical repairs.With no local support network, the granddaughter coordinated the entire process remotely from 1,200 miles away. After connecting with Long Island real estate broker Andrew Ragusa of REMI Realty, the family was able to move forward without traveling back to New York.“As a control freak, the hardest part was not being able to be there in person,” said Melissa Marks, the granddaughter. “There wasn’t a possibility of me being able to swing by the house to check on things or see any progress with my own eyes. I felt a huge sense of relief every time Andrew would send pictures or videos. I knew even though I couldn’t be there that he was my eyes and ears on the ground. Without him following the progress each step of the way and relaying all information to me I couldn’t imagine what this process would have looked like.”Marks added, “From day one, Andrew was very honest with what the house would sell around if we didn’t do any work to it at all. It was a no-brainer that we needed to invest in renovations in order to get more out of the sale price. We are so relieved and happy with how much the home sold for.”After professional junk removal, certified bed bug treatment, and comprehensive renovations, the home sold for $795,000. The property had been valued at approximately $400,000 in its distressed condition. The family invested roughly $50,000 in the necessary improvements.As more New Yorkers continue to relocate out of state due to housing affordability, the number of families managing neglected or complicated properties on Long Island from a distance is expected to rise. This trend is creating growing demand for real estate professionals who can go beyond traditional brokerage services by also coordinating major repairs, renovations, pest remediation, and full property turnarounds — tasks that many out-of-state families are unable to handle on their own.About REMI Realty LLCREMI Realty LLC is a Long Island-based real estate brokerage that assists homeowners and out-of-state families with residential sales and major property improvements across Nassau County, Suffolk County, and Queens.Media Contact:Andrew RagusaREMI Realty LLCPhone: 516-858-9434Email: ragusarealestate@gmail.comWebsite: andrewragusa.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.