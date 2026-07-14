Upgames Launches Lepinata, a New Piñata-Themed Mini Game

Le Pinata is the latest mini game from Upgames, combining fast-paced gameplay, growing multipliers, and risk-based decision-making in every round.

Upgames expands its mini game portfolio with Lepinata, a fast-paced piñata-themed title featuring growing multipliers, autoplay, and simple gameplay.

ZUG, SWITZERLAND, July 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Upgames has announced the launch of Lepinata - piñata-themed mini game that combines simple gameplay mechanics with risk-based decision-making. The latest addition expands the company's portfolio of mini games with a title designed around short sessions, instant engagement, and increasing multipliers.Lepinata follows a straightforward concept. During each round, players strike a piñata to increase the multiplier attached to their potential winnings. Every successful hit raises the reward but also increases the possibility that the piñata will break before the player cashes out.Players can secure their winnings at any moment by cashing out or continue taking risks in pursuit of a higher multiplier. Since the breaking point is unpredictable, every decision directly influences the outcome of the round.The game also features an autoplay mode, allowing rounds to continue automatically while still giving players the freedom to cash out whenever they choose. This option offers additional flexibility for players who prefer a more automated gameplay experience without changing the game's core mechanics.Like other titles in the Upgames portfolio, Lepinata is designed for immediate accessibility. Each round begins instantly, requires no complex rules, and delivers a gameplay experience centered on quick decisions and dynamic outcomes.The piñata theme introduces a distinctive visual identity while maintaining the fast pace that has become characteristic of the company's mini game collection. The combination of simple mechanics and interactive gameplay aims to provide operators with another engaging title suitable for a broad player audience.As Upgames continues expanding its portfolio, Lepinata joins a growing selection of mini games built for straightforward integration across regulated and international gaming markets.About UpgamesUpgames is a B2B game development company specializing in innovative mini games for the iGaming industry. Its portfolio includes crash games, instant win games, and other fast-paced titles designed for online casino and sportsbook operators. The company focuses on creating engaging gameplay experiences, seamless integration, and scalable solutions for operators across global markets.

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