FlowChefs Launches Whole Food Plant-Based Meal Prep Delivery and Children's Food Science STEM Program

The Bloomfield-based startup combines chef-prepared nutrition with hands-on science education aim at families in Bergen and Essex County.

BLOOMFIELD, NJ, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FlowChefs, a health and education company, has announced the launch of the first integrated service for whole food plant-based meal prep in New Jersey, compared with a children’s food science STEM education program.

Founded with a mission to make healthy eating more accessible while building scientific curiosity in children, FlowChef delivers chef-prepared, whole food plant-based meals directly to households and offers age-specific food science learning experiences, combining nutrition, biology, chemistry, and hands-on discovery for families throughout Bergen and Essex County.

FlowChefs’ meal delivery service offers fresh, prepared, oil-free meals made from whole plant foods with zero processed substitutes. Each weekly menu is designed to deliver balanced nutrition through chef-crafted breakfasts, lunches, dinners, and snacks. All of these are prepared in a licensed commercial kitchen before being delivered directly to customers. All prepared fresh and never frozen, these meals help families enjoy convenient, nutritious foods without the time and complexity of meal-planning and cooking.

Alongside their meal delivery services, FlowChefs is also introducing a food science education program available to children throughout Bergen and Essex County. The company offers structured Montessori-style Healthy Snack Labs for toddlers ages 2-4 and hands-on Food Science STEM Labs for middle school students ages 10-14.

The former, aimed at toddlers, encourages sensory exploration, healthy eating habits, and early independence through guided food preparation activities. Meanwhile, for older students, the STEM curriculum turns the kitchen into a lab, allowing children to explore scientific concepts through experiments and food-based projects. These lessons aim to delve into topics like nutrition, biology, ecology, and food systems, while also building critical thinking and problem-solving skills.

The middle school food science STEM Labs are designed to meet New Jersey science curriculum standards, ensuring an engaging learning experience that complements classroom learning, developing scientific literacy and practical skills while giving students a clear perspective on how scientific principles influence the foods they eat.

The educational philosophy that underpins FlowChefs emphasizes hands-on participation rather than passive instruction. Through food preparation, taste, and experimentation, students get a more engaged experience of how food connects to larger scientific and environmental concepts.

For more information about FlowChefs meal delivery services and children's food science programs, please visit the FlowChefs website.

About FlowChefs

FlowChefs is a Bloomfield, New Jersey-based company dedicated to making whole food plant-based living accessible for families. The company provides chef-prepared meal delivery services and food science education programs that inspire healthier lifestyles and foster scientific curiosity through hands-on food exploration.

For more information about FlowChefs, use the contact details below.

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