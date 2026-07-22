ROLEC Expands conFORM Diecast Enclosure Range With Built-In RFI/EMI Shielding
ROLEC’s conFORM diecast enclosures, available in 14 sizes, feature patented built-in RFI/EMI shielding to help cut maintenance costs and ease access.
Designed for environments where equipment requires regular inspection and maintenance, conFORM enclosures offer reliable protection with an ingress protection rating of IP 66, with IP 67 available as an option. The enclosures eliminate the need for traditional RFI/EMI shielding gaskets, which can be susceptible to wear or damage during repeated opening and closing.
Instead, conFORM utilizes a patented tooth system that creates consistent metal-to-metal contact between the enclosure base and lid. Unpainted teeth in the base engage with an uncoated rail in the lid, providing the electrical conductivity required for effective RFI/EMI shielding. Internally, the enclosures feature threaded screw bosses for the installation of PCBs, mounting plates and terminal rails.
Manufactured from diecast aluminum, conFORM enclosures are available in 14 industry-standard sizes ranging from 3.31" x 3.11" x 2.64" to 6.61" x 10.55" x 2.36". The range has been designed to facilitate replacement of existing enclosures in a variety of industrial applications.
As standard, conFORM enclosures are finished in pebble gray (RAL 7032) powder coating. Custom colors are available upon request.
Available options and accessories include a silicone gasket, installation kit, external mounting brackets, lid hinges, supporting rail, mounting plate and an anti-corrosion coating in azure blue (RAL 5009).
ROLEC also offers a range of customization services for conFORM enclosures, including CNC machining, engraving, display windows, powder coating, painting, photo-quality printing of legends, logos and graphics, and accessory assembly.
Learn more about conFORM enclosures >>
SEAN J BAILEY
ROLEC Enclosures Inc
+1 888-658-5774
email us here
conFORM Diecast Enclosures with Built-in RFI/EMI Shielding
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