ROLEC Expands conFORM Diecast Enclosure Range With Built-In RFI/EMI Shielding

conFORM enclosures simplify RFI/EMI protection

conFORM enclosures simplify RFI/EMI protection by eliminating delicate shielding gaskets, helping customers reduce maintenance concerns without compromising performance

ROLEC’s conFORM diecast enclosures, available in 14 sizes, feature patented built-in RFI/EMI shielding to help cut maintenance costs and ease access.

conFORM offers a practical alternative to traditional RFI/EMI gasket solutions, combining reliable shielding with easy access for maintenance while helping reduce long-term ownership costs.”
— Sean Bailey
BRIDGEVILLE, PA, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ROLEC has announced that its conFORM diecast electronic enclosures, featuring integrated RFI/EMI shielding, are now available in 14 standard sizes for industrial electronics applications.

Designed for environments where equipment requires regular inspection and maintenance, conFORM enclosures offer reliable protection with an ingress protection rating of IP 66, with IP 67 available as an option. The enclosures eliminate the need for traditional RFI/EMI shielding gaskets, which can be susceptible to wear or damage during repeated opening and closing.

Instead, conFORM utilizes a patented tooth system that creates consistent metal-to-metal contact between the enclosure base and lid. Unpainted teeth in the base engage with an uncoated rail in the lid, providing the electrical conductivity required for effective RFI/EMI shielding. Internally, the enclosures feature threaded screw bosses for the installation of PCBs, mounting plates and terminal rails.

Manufactured from diecast aluminum, conFORM enclosures are available in 14 industry-standard sizes ranging from 3.31" x 3.11" x 2.64" to 6.61" x 10.55" x 2.36". The range has been designed to facilitate replacement of existing enclosures in a variety of industrial applications.

As standard, conFORM enclosures are finished in pebble gray (RAL 7032) powder coating. Custom colors are available upon request.

Available options and accessories include a silicone gasket, installation kit, external mounting brackets, lid hinges, supporting rail, mounting plate and an anti-corrosion coating in azure blue (RAL 5009).

ROLEC also offers a range of customization services for conFORM enclosures, including CNC machining, engraving, display windows, powder coating, painting, photo-quality printing of legends, logos and graphics, and accessory assembly.

Learn more about conFORM enclosures >>

SEAN J BAILEY
ROLEC Enclosures Inc
+1 888-658-5774
email us here

conFORM Diecast Enclosures with Built-in RFI/EMI Shielding

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SEAN J BAILEY
ROLEC Enclosures Inc
+1 888-658-5774
Company/Organization
ROLEC Enclosures Inc
3000 Old Pond Rd
Bridgeville, Pennsylvania, 15017
United States
+1 888-658-5774
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About

ROLEC is an innovative specialist manufacturer of high-performance enclosures (rated IP 65 to IP 69K), command/HMI housings and suspension arm systems for industrial electronics and electrical control equipment. Applications for our products include test and measurement, machine control, instrumentation, factory automation, robotics, IIoT, marine and building control system used in heavy duty indoor and outdoor locations. Our high-value services include customizing our enclosures so they are fully ready for customer installations. Using our state-of-the-art CNC machining equipment we manufacture enclosures to our customers’ precise specifications. We can deliver finished products at short notice and just-in-time. ROLEC Enclosures Inc. is the subsidiary of ROLEC Gehäuse-Systeme GmbH and is based in Bridgeville, Pennsylvania. Our sales team is on hand to offer expert advice on the integration of our enclosures and suspension arm systems into your electronics equipment.

www.rolec-usa.com

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